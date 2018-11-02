6 forgotten records in cricket which are simply unbelievable

Cricket has always been a game of numbers. Every match, every innings, every spell and every moment of the game produces some stats which gets etched in history. There are wizards like Mohandas Menon who capture every bit of this. When the stats are on display, it looks magical and also goes to show the achievement of a particular player.

Some of the most famous cricket records include Sir Don Bradman's Test average of 99.94, Sachin Tendulkar's 34000 International runs and his 100 International centuries, Muttiah Muralitharan's 800 Test wickets and AB de Villers' fastest 50, 100 and 150.

Apart from this, there are some cricket records which were simply amazing, but they have been forgotten over a period of time.

Lets look into 6 such amazing records in cricket.

#1 Chaminda Vaas takes a hattrick in the first over against Bangladesh

Chaminda Vaas is the only bowler to take a hattrick in the first over

When Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in Pietermaritzburg in the 2003 World Cup, people had almost predicted the result.

When Chaminda Vaas bowled the first 3 deliveries, he accounted for Hannan Sarkar, Mohammed Ashraful and Ehsan-Ul-Haq and Bangaldesh were derailed at 0 for 3. The fourth ball was a wide, which got Bangladesh off the mark.The 5th ball, Sanwar Hossain got an edge which flew to the boundary. As fate may have had it, he was trapped plumb in front by Vaas of the 5th legitimate ball, which led to Bangladesh reeling at 5 for 4 in the first 5 balls of the match. Vaas finished with a match winning figures of 6 for 25.

Alok Kapali and Mashrafe Mortaza played some useful knocks and Bangaldesh could manage a decent 126 which was chased down with disdain by the Sri Lankan opening pair comprising of Sanath Jayasuriya and Marwan Atapattu.

