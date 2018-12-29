6 Indian players who made their Test debuts in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari made their Test debuts in 2018

India is currently the number one Test team in the world. Even though they have a lot of experienced cricketers in their lineup, they have managed to win only one Test series (excluding the one-off match against Afghanistan) in 2018.

They had to travel to South Africa to play the three-match Test series. After losing the two back to back close games against South Africa at Cape Town and Centurion, they ended the series with a win at Johannesburg.

India played an one-off Test at home against newcomers Afghanistan and tasted an emphatic innings victory. The expectations were high when they traveled to England to play the five-match series. Even though they played good cricket in England, they ended up losing the series by 1-4.

After registering a 2-0 series victory against West Indies at home, India is currently playing the four-match Test series in Australia and they are close to taking a 2-1 lead at the MCG.

During 2018, Indian Test cricket has witnessed some new debutants. In order of the impact that they created, we will take a look at the players who have made their debuts for India in Tests in the calendar year.

#6 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur made his Test debut against West Indies in November and had to walk off the field due to a groin injury. Thakur, who replaced Mohammed Shami in the squad, could bowl only 1.4 overs on his debut game against West Indies.

During the fourth over, Thakur landed his front foot on the crease and felt the pain immediately. After a lot of discussions in the field, the Mumbai pacer decided to walk towards the dressing room.

The right-arm pacer returned to home midway through the Asia Cup that was held in UAE after complaining a hip injury. However, he was back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and aggravated the injury again during the Test series against West Indies.

