6 Indians who can break Virender Sehwag's record of highest individual Test score by an Indian

Lav Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
287   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:21 IST

When Virender Sehwag scored 309 against Pakistan in 2004 in Multan he became the first Indian to score a triple century in Test matches. He went past Laxman's 281 which VVS Laxman scored against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2000-01.

Sehwag then bettered his highest score by scoring yet another triple century, racking up 319 against South Africa at Chennai in 2008. This is the fastest triple century by any player; Sehwag got to the landmark in just 278 balls.

Karun Nair scored 303* in 2016 against England in Chennai, and became the second Indian after Sehwag to score a triple century. He could have surpassed Sehwag's record but India declared after he reached the milestone.

Other than Karun Nair, no other player has gotten to Sehwag's 319 in recent times. But in the domestic circuit, many players have reached 300; all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has three triple hundreds in the Ranji Trophy, while Rohit Sharma also has a couple to his name. These examples coupled with Karun Nair's innings suggest that it is not an impossible task to break Sehwag's record of the highest individual score by an Indian.

Let us look at the players who could possibly breach the 319 mark in the future:

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

The first name that pops into your mind is that of Virat Kohli. He is batting on a different level right now; in the span of just 1.5 years, he has scored six double centuries.

Kohli already has 24 hundreds in Tests and is only behind Hashim Amla in terms of centuries scored by current players. He averages 54.57 in Tests, but since 2016 he has scored 3,337 runs in just 32 matches at an average close to 70.

Kohli has a knack of converting 50s into big hundreds. Out of the 43 times he has registered a 50+ score, he has crossed the 100-run mark on more than half the occasions. He certainly has the ability to score a triple hundred, and is the biggest threat to Sehwag's record.

Lav Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
