6 key players who have left BBL for ILT20 ft. Sam Billings

Despite the Big Bash League (BBL) witnessing a thrilling end to the league-stage campaign, it will be a rather subdued affair when it comes to the knockouts, with several key players switching ships following the commencement of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The overwhelming number of franchise T20 leagues, coupled with the ever-present international calendar, has made overlapping schedules quite inevitable. The latest example of the same is evident right at the start of the year, with the trio of SA20, the BBL, and ILT20 overlapping at different stages.

As many as seven players leaving the BBL playoffs to partake in the ILT20 comes across as an ominous sign for the former, which saw a massive reduction in matches as well.

The second season of the ILT20 is slated to begin on Friday, January 19, with a clash between the Sharjah Warriors and defending champions Gulf Giants.

On the other hand, the BBL playoffs are also set to begin today with a clash between the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Sixers for a spot in the final.

On that note, let us take a look at six key players who have left BBL for ILT20.

#1 Sam Billings

The England wicketkeeper-batter was an integral part of the Brisbane Heat setup this season, scoring handy runs down the order as well as keeping wickets.

However, the much more financially lucrative ILT20 has lured the player away, as he will be representing the Dubai Capitals on Saturday, while his BBL franchise will be aiming for a BBL final spot on Friday.

Billings had scored 285 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.16 and a strike rate of 111.76 in the first edition of the ILT20 in 2023.

#2 Colin Munro

Apart from Billings, the Heat will have to cope without their skipper Colin Munro as well in the knockout stage. The explosive opening batter, who led the side barring the matches where Usman Khawaja featured, played a massive role in the Heat's top finish in the league stage.

Munro began the season with an unbeaten 99 against the Melbourne Stars and scored a couple of other notable knocks while dealing with a slump in the middle phase of the tournament.

The left-handed batter will be representing the runners-up from the first edition of the ILT20, the Desert Vipers. He had scored 209 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 124.40 while averaging 12.41.

#3 Jamie Overton

The Englishman had a prolific BBL campaign for the Adelaide Strikers in 2023-24.

The all-rounder was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps, along with Xavier Bartlett in the league stages, and played a massive role in the Strikers overtaking Stars for a playoff position in the ending phase of the league stage.

"I have bowled quite a lot more in the last six months. I have been working on my skills with the white ball, trying to bowl Yorkers and slower, nailing my lengths a bit more. This will help be a bit more valuable to the team, offering two different assets," Overton told media ahead of the second season of the ILT20.

Overton had missed the first edition due to an injury, but he is all set to represent the defending champions, the Gulf Giants in the upcoming season.

#4 Chris Lynn

The veteran T20 batter enjoyed a brilliant BBL season with the bat, scoring three fifties and ending up as the third-highest run-scorer of the league stage behind Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie. Lynn recorded 304 runs in seven innings at an average of 60.80 and a strike rate of 164.32.

The opening batter will miss the BBL playoffs due to his commitment to the Gulf Giants in the ILT20. In the franchise's winning campaign in 2023, Lynn played a huge role by scoring 278 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 132.38. He smashed an unbeaten 72 in the final.

#5 James Vince

The ever-consistent James Vince had led Gulf Giants to the title in 2023, and also ended the inaugural edition as the second-highest run-scorer, only behind Alex Hales.

The batter was having a solid season with the bat in the ongoing BBL season as well, scoring 244 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 124.48.

The Sixers are bound to miss his experience and form in the knockout stages, and the effects of his absence are already on show as the Sixers have been reduced to 24-2 in the powerplay during the playoff clash against the Heat.

#6 Laurie Evans

The Perth Scorchers veteran showcased his best during the final league-stage encounter against the Sixers with a well-compiled 72-run knock. However, the Scorchers will be without the Englishman for the knockout stages where they need to win three matches in a row to complete a three-peat.

Evans was not part of the ILT20 in 2023 and will be marking his presence for the first time in 2024 as part of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders team.

What measures can the BBL possibly take to avoid such an instance in the future? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App