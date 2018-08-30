6 most destructive hundreds in World Cup history

Aayushman Vishwanathan

A World cup century is every player's dream since it is scored on the biggest international stage in high voltage situations. A century in the World Cup glorifies any player's career regardless of whether it ends up in a winning or a losing cause.

The innings which are permanently stuck in our minds are the hard-fought ones. We take a look at some of the most obliterating innings which took the game away from the opposition completely.

6. Kevin O'Brien 113 (63) vs England, 2011 Cricket World Cup

Kevin O'Brien

One of the biggest upsets in the World Cup history was pulled off on March 2, 2011, by Ireland against England at Bengaluru. Ireland pulled off a heist by riding on Kevin O'Brien's century which is the fastest century in the World Cup history till date. England, after electing to bat got propelled to a score of 328, courtesy of half-centuries from Trott, Pietersen, and Bell.

Ireland had a decent but a slow start, however, half their side were down for a little more than 100 runs. From there on, it was the O'Brien show. Kevin O'Brien brought his century off just 50 balls, surpassing Matthew Hayden's record of 67 balls in World Cup 2007.

He shared a match-winning partnership of 162 with Alex Cusack which is the highest partnership for the 6th wicket in World Cup history. O'Brien was run-out with Irelan needing just three runs to win from the final over. John Mooney and Trent Johnston held their nerve and finished things off with five balls to spare to stun the English cricket team.

In this process, Ireland also gunned down the highest successful run chase in World Cup history. Undoubtedly, this was one of the most startling and swashbuckling innings that we had witnessed in a World Cup match.

