Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 most destructive hundreds in World Cup history

Aayushman Vishwanathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
839   //    30 Aug 2018, 11:23 IST

A World cup century is every player's dream since it is scored on the biggest international stage in high voltage situations. A century in the World Cup glorifies any player's career regardless of whether it ends up in a winning or a losing cause.

The innings which are permanently stuck in our minds are the hard-fought ones. We take a look at some of the most obliterating innings which took the game away from the opposition completely.

6. Kevin O'Brien 113 (63) vs England, 2011 Cricket World Cup

Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien

One of the biggest upsets in the World Cup history was pulled off on March 2, 2011, by Ireland against England at Bengaluru. Ireland pulled off a heist by riding on Kevin O'Brien's century which is the fastest century in the World Cup history till date. England, after electing to bat got propelled to a score of 328, courtesy of half-centuries from Trott, Pietersen, and Bell.

Ireland had a decent but a slow start, however, half their side were down for a little more than 100 runs. From there on, it was the O'Brien show. Kevin O'Brien brought his century off just 50 balls, surpassing Matthew Hayden's record of 67 balls in World Cup 2007.

He shared a match-winning partnership of 162 with Alex Cusack which is the highest partnership for the 6th wicket in World Cup history. O'Brien was run-out with Irelan needing just three runs to win from the final over. John Mooney and Trent Johnston held their nerve and finished things off with five balls to spare to stun the English cricket team.

In this process, Ireland also gunned down the highest successful run chase in World Cup history. Undoubtedly, this was one of the most startling and swashbuckling innings that we had witnessed in a World Cup match.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Martin Guptill Adam Gilchrist
Aayushman Vishwanathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Ranking the 5 Best ODI batting line-ups in the world
RELATED STORY
Cricket over the years- from the perspective of the World...
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 6 players who will be key to...
RELATED STORY
Venues that have hosted ICC World Cup Finals
RELATED STORY
Stats: 10 highest partnerships in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI teams in international cricket between 2000-2009
RELATED STORY
5 highest career strike rates in ODI history
RELATED STORY
Player of the Tournaments in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Cricketers and their signature shots
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket Stadiums in the World
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us