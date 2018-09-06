Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 genuine Test-only players of all time

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.37K   //    06 Sep 2018, 16:42 IST

Some players are born to play the longer version of the game. Test matches demand character, perseverance, technique, and temperament. Not every player who plays the game has it. Some are born with it, and some develop it.

Since the first Test in 1877 between England and Australia, there have been many players who have made an impact in Test cricket with the bat and the ball.

Today, I will analyze 5 genuine Test-only players of all time.

#1 Justin Langer


Second Test - Australia v New Zealand: Day 2
Justin Langer

Mathew Hayden and Justin Langer formed a deadly opening partnership for Australia, for almost 10 years. He played 105 Test matches and scored 7,696 runs at an average of 45.27. His conversion rate was high, and hence scored 23 centuries and 30 fifties.

However, he only played 8 ODI matches in his entire career and scored 160 runs at an average of 32. Some say this is because of his temperament and some attribute it to destiny.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Test event Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Jeff Thomson Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
Top 5 Australian cricketers with most Test sixes
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with highest averages in overseas...
RELATED STORY
5 youngest debutants in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A prospective Bowling all-rounder for...
RELATED STORY
Indian Bowlers on Lord's Honor Board
RELATED STORY
5 most genuine ODI-only players of all time
RELATED STORY
Menacingly Fast: Dennis Lillee
RELATED STORY
Devraj Govindraj: The Unsung cricket hero from Hyderabad 
RELATED STORY
5 most genuine Test-only players of all time
RELATED STORY
10 Indian Batsmen on the Lord's Honor Board
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us