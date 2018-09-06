5 genuine Test-only players of all time

Pravir Rai
06 Sep 2018, 16:42 IST

Some players are born to play the longer version of the game. Test matches demand character, perseverance, technique, and temperament. Not every player who plays the game has it. Some are born with it, and some develop it.

Since the first Test in 1877 between England and Australia, there have been many players who have made an impact in Test cricket with the bat and the ball.

Today, I will analyze 5 genuine Test-only players of all time.

#1 Justin Langer

Justin Langer

Mathew Hayden and Justin Langer formed a deadly opening partnership for Australia, for almost 10 years. He played 105 Test matches and scored 7,696 runs at an average of 45.27. His conversion rate was high, and hence scored 23 centuries and 30 fifties.

However, he only played 8 ODI matches in his entire career and scored 160 runs at an average of 32. Some say this is because of his temperament and some attribute it to destiny.

