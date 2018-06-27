6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England ODI and T20 Series

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

This is India's First Full Fledged tour to England in 4 years.

In their second tour assignment of 2018, the Indian Cricket Team will take on the team from England in their very own background on a tour that will last for almost 3 months. While the 5-match test series will check the profess of both teams in the longest format, they will start this gruelling contest with two limited overs series, beginning with 3 T20Is and then followed by 3 ODIs.

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup, also scheduled to take place in England, just 10 months away, this limited-overs leg will be the beginning of World Cup preparations for both the teams. Both teams are full of word class players, such as Virat Kohli, Joe Root and others, who excel in their respective fields, and this will provide for a number of fun contests between these players.

Here are the 5 player showdowns to look forward during India v England limited-overs leg.

Jason Roy vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Battle of the Powerplay

This is the battle that will catch the attention of a lot of eyes during the 6 fixtures. The last time India visited England in 2017 for the Champions Trophy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was their most successful bowler and was also highly successful during the 2014 Full Tour. The conditions in England have historically supported immense swing during the first 10 overs, and this will come in handy to Bhuvi, who has made a name for himself with his swing.

On the England side, Jason Roy has been wreaking havoc at the top of the order for quite some time now. He has won a number of matches for them, and, with the English pitches becoming more friendly, has continuously smashed the best of bowlers during the powerplay. With two champions of powerplay facing each other, it will be interesting to see which of these two will end up getting the upper hand on the other.