6 sixes in an over: Players to have achieved the feat

Bharat Nittala FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 15 Oct 2018, 00:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Smashing six sixes in an over is no mean task, and it is for this very reason that only four players had achieved the feat until today. Let's look at 5 players who have managed this feat

Hazratullah Zazai (Kabul Zwanan)

20-year-old Hazratullah Zazai today became the fifth and most recent cricketer to do so.

Playing for the Kabul Zwanans in the ongoing Afghanistan Premier League, Hazratullah Zazai whacked left-arm orthodox bowler Abdullah Mazari for 6 sixes in an over. The over also included a wide, thus amounting to 37 runs off the over.

His efforts though came in a losing cause. Set a daunting target of 245, Zazai got Kabul off to a flying start. bringing up his half-century in 12 balls. However, after the fall of his wicket, the rest of the line up failed to keep up with the monumental task they faced.

Sir Gary Sobers (Nottinghamshire)

While Zazai was the most recent addition to the list, Sir Gary Sobers was the first person to manage this. Captaining Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, Gary Sobers took Malcolm Nash to the cleaners. Nash was playing for Glamorgan.

Ravi Shastri (Mumbai)

The present India head coach was a quality all-rounder during his prime. Playing the Ranji Trophy, Shastri bulldozed through left-arm spinner Tilak Raj's over, hitting six consecutive sixes. The opposition team was Baroda.

Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)

The Dashing southpaw was first the player to achieve the feat at the international level. Playing an ODI against minnows Netherlands in the ICC World Cup in 2007, Gibbs tonked him for 6 sixes in 6 balls, thus becoming the first and only batsman to date to do so in an ODI.

Yuvraj Singh (India)

Upon being confronted by Andrew Flintoff before the start of the over in India's encounter against England in the World T20 in 2007, India's stylish all-rounder took out his wrath on the hapless Stuart Broad. Broad watched on helplessly as Yuvi smoked him for 6 sixes showcasing his trademark bat swing.