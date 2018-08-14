6 things which can help India make a comeback in the Test series

England annihilated India in Lord's by an innings and 159 runs and now lead the series 2-0. Indians have still a lot to play in this series as there are three Test matches to follow over the next couple of weeks. This is the benefit of having a long Test series as it provides the teams with an opportunity to make a comeback.

Let us look at the reasons why the present Indian team can still make a comeback in this Test series.

1) England batting is not in top form

Cook is going through a lean patch

England's batting does not look settled as yet. Their more experienced batsmen like Cook and Root have been going through a lean patch. This may be a worrisome sign for the English but Indians would not mind that.

England's opening pair is yet to register a 50 plus partnership in this series. The highest partnership which the pair has managed to put forth is only 26. On the contrary, India have had one 50 runs partnership in this series which ironically is the highest opening partnership in the series for either team.

Even the middle order for England looks very brittle and has been exposed by the Indian bowlers time and again. They have been saved the blushes by useful contributions from their lower middle order.

Indians have been able to prize the first five wickets of England in quick succession in this series. The problem has been in getting the later five. Indian bowlers, especially seamers getting tired after bowling long spells might be one of the reasons for the same. It would be imperative that Kohli uses his pace bowlers judiciously. Rather them using them for long spells, he should bring them on for short bursts so that they do not lose their intensity and are fresh whenever called upon to bowl.

