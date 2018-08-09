6 times famous cricketers got involved in brawls outside the field.

Ankit Verma

The second Test match of the series between India and England is going to take place at the Home of Cricket, Lords. The hosts will be looking to extend their lead in the series. But they are going to miss the services of one of their main stars and the man who turned the tide towards England on the final day of the first test, Ben Stokes.

The English all-rounder is supposed to appear at the Bristol Crown Court on Monday having been charged with affray following a brawl in the streets of Bristol in September last year. The southpaw had earlier missed the Ashes after facing a ban from the England Cricket Board. But this wasn't the first time such an instance took place. Let us have a look at some of other such incidents.

New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand Black Caps team

During the 2003 world cup, more than half of the New Zealand side was involved in a brawl outside a nightclub in Durban. This resulted in Chris Cairns being assaulted and suffered a cut on the lip. Reportedly, he was hit from behind and consequently fell on the ground. The wicketkeeper, Brendon McCullum also collected some abrasions. The players had to be rushed to their hotel by armed security guards.

The incident also involved the skipper Stephen Flemming and the vice-captain Craig McMillan. Others involved in the incident included Brendon McCullum, Daniel Vettori, Scott Styris, Jacob Oram, Kyle Mills and Andre Adams. Later, Cairns and McCullum were fined NZ $ 500 each by the country's Cricket Board.

