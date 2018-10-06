7 bowlers to take 5-wicket-hauls in all three formats

Two days and two sessions - pretty much the duration of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot. The game had lots of positives for the Indian team in both the departments - batting and bowling. The match saw three centurions and a five-wicket haul from the Indian camp.

Indian won the toss and posted a mammoth of 649 for 9 (declared) in their first innings. In reply to that, the Windies were bundled out for a meager 181 in their first innings which forced the Indian team to enforce the follow-on. The second innings story was no different for the Windies as they were deflated for just 196 runs in their second innings which handed India their biggest victory against them - an innings and 272 runs.

There were plenty of highlights for India from the game, be it the debutant Prithvi Shaw, the skipper Virat Kohli, the home boys Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Pant, and last but not the least Kuldeep Yadav who registered his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

With the five-wicket haul, Kuldeep became a part of many records. He also became the first and the only bowler in the world to take five-wicket hauls in all three formats of the game in a calendar year. Apart from that, he also became one of the very few bowlers to have taken five-wicket hauls in all the three formats of the game.

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at all the seven players, including Kuldeep, to have achieved the feat of registering a five-wicket haul in all the three formats of the game.

#7 Kuldeep Yadav (Tests: 1, ODIs: 1, and T20Is: 1)

Kuldeep Yadav had a fair run against the Windies in the first innings of the first Test. He produced a fantastic spell to run through the West Indian batting line-up in the second innings by registering his best figures in Test cricket.

In the process, he also became the only first bowler in the world to have taken five-wicket hauls in the all the three formats in a single calendar year. Besides, he also became only the seventh bowler to have achieved the feat of five-wicket hauls in all the three formats of the game.

