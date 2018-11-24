7 dead, 1 injured after a cricket match in Pakistan, Mithali's manager bashes Harmanpreet and more - Cricket News Today, 24th November 2018

Mitchell Starc is back for T20Is

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs in the first of the two-match Test series between both the teams at Chittagong. After bundling the hosts for just 125 in their second innings, West Indies were set a target of 204 to win the game on a surface that aided the spinners.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam reduced the visitors to 11/4 inside the first six overs. Shimron Hetmyer tried to pull things back by playing his natural game but he went for one shot too many before throwing his wicket away for 27 off 19 balls.

Sunil Ambris and Jomel Warrican put on 64 runs for the ninth wicket before they were dismissed for 139, handing Shakib and. co. an easy win. Taijul was the pick of the bowlers as he ended up with six wickets while Shakib and Mehidy Hasan picked up two wickets apiece.

In the other two international matches that are going around, England have the upper hand over Sri Lanka as they took a 96-run lead and were 3/0 in their second innings at the end of day 2 while Pakistan ended day 1 of their second Test against New Zealand at 207/4.

Let us take a look at the other things that happened in the world of cricket in the last 24 hours.

Mitchell Starc recalled for the final T20I vs India

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been called into the Aussie squad for the third and final T20I against India that will take place at the SCG in Sydney on November 25. Starc has been asked to replace fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who injured his ankle during a fielding drill ahead of the second T20I at the MCG.

Starc's last T20I came way back in 2016 and his last game in the format at home was way back in 2014 as Australia have been managing his workload in a bid to keep him fit for the important tournaments.

"(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," captain Aaron Finch said ahead of the third T20I.

