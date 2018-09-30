7 famous batsmen who scored a century in their 100th ODI

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 449 // 30 Sep 2018, 14:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Warner and Dhawan find their names on this special list

Scoring a century in one-day cricket is an achievement every batsman craves for and on most occasions, guarantees the win. The game of cricket has seen some great players who performed consistently and helped the team win on a regular basis.

While scoring a century itself is an accomplishment, some batsmen have been more fortunate to score centuries on special occasions, making it more memorable. Through the course of this article, we look at seven famous batsmen who scored a century in their 100th ODI.

#1 Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara played a fighting innings against the Aussies

Kumar Sangakkara is arguably the greatest batsman Sri Lanka has ever produced. He played in 404 matches and scored 14234 runs at an average of 41.99. This includes 25 centuries and 93 fifties. Sangakkara carried the Sri Lankan team to famous wins with his consistent performances.

Australia visited Sri Lanka for a 5-ODI series in 2004. The hosts were down 1-2 in the series after 3 ODIs and the focus shifted to Colombo for the 4th ODI. With the series on the line, Kumar Sangakkara came up alive and scored a terrific innings.

Chasing a target of 234, featuring in his 100th ODI, Sangakkara played a fighting innings and scored 101 off 110 balls, accompanied by 15 fours. Unfortunately, he did not get enough support from the rest of the crew and the visitors won the game, and clinched the series.

1 / 7 NEXT