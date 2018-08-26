7 Fast bowlers we would love to see bowl in the present time

Aayushman Vishwanathan
26 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST

There have been plenty of fast bowlers who have come and gone and have created a long-lasting impact. There have been breath-taking fast bowling spells against top batting sides which had single-handedly turned the match on its head.

While some excellent bowling figures couldn't quite seal the match, however, it doesn't erase their legacy. In this aura of cricket, where there is a minimum balance between bat and ball, we would love to see some more fearsome fast bowlers who can tilt the game slightly more in favour of the bowling side.

Here are seven fast bowlers who we would love to see bowl their hearts out in the present era. These bowlers have not been ranked according to their achievements since all are and will be the greatest of all times.

