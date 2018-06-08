7 Indian batsmen whose Test centuries have never resulted in defeat

7 Indian cricketers whose centuries never let India down in Test matches.

Vaibhav Joshi ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 19:21 IST 11.53K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India has produced one of the finest Test cricketers in the history of world cricket. Indian had a rich history of batsmen par excellence which includes the likes of Dilip Vengserkar, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare, Dilip Sardesai, Lala Amarnath, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and the list continues.

Amidst all of these great cricketers, there have many other names who have proved to be quite instrumental in Test cricket for the Indian and enjoy some unique records in Test cricket.

Thus, in this article, we will look into 7 Indian greats who proved to be the invincibles of the Indian Test team - India never lost a Test match when these seven greats scored a Test century.

Note: The batsmen with Test centuries less than five are not considered for the list.

#1 Pankaj Roy

Pankaj Roy played for India from 1951-1960

Roy was one of the best Indian openers in the pre- Sunil Gavaskar era. Indeed, till Gavaskar came along and redefined Indian batsman-ship, Roy had the most runs among Indian openers. Pankaj Roy hailing from Kolkata was one of the most prolific Test batsmen at that time. Born on May 31, he 1928, played 43 Tests for India. Roy's Test career was full of contrasts; a brilliant series would be followed by a run of poor scores, which would then be followed by a string of good ones.

Roy was best known for his world record opening partnership of 413 with Vinoo Mankad. The record stood for 52 years and was broken only in 2008 when Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie made 415 runs for the opening stand against Bangladesh.

Roy has been one of the few Indian batsmen upon whose scoring a hundred India never lost a Test match. Roy made five centuries during his Test career, amassing 2442 runs in 79 innings at an average of 32.56 with the highest score being 173. He was honored with the Padma Shri as well. He also led India in a Test match in England in 1959, a game that England won by 8 wickets.