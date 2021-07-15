7 Indian cricketers who own some of the most expensive cars

Indian cricketers have gained enormous fame over the last few decades. After the 1983 World Cup triumph, the sport became extremely popular in India. The national team's 2007 T20 World Cup victory saw the finances of the sport receive a significant boost.

As of July 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricketing board, and several Indian cricketers are among the highest-paid athletes globally.

Earnings of Indian cricketers have increased in the last two decades

Indian cricketers earn a considerable sum of money from their central contracts and IPL deals. On top of that, they make millions from their endorsement deals and other businesses. Courtesy of the rise in their income levels, the lifestyle of Indian cricketers has improved by leaps and bounds.

Team India's stars are well known for owning highly coveted cars and other exclusive vehicles. In this article, we look at the seven Indian cricketers with the most expensive cars.

1. Virat Kohli, Audi R8 V10 LMX

Here's @imVkohli, proud owner of the new Audi R8 LMX. One of the 99 rare beauties in the world. pic.twitter.com/AorNaJ9AeH — Audi India (@AudiIN) May 8, 2015

Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team. The Delhi-based player has shattered multiple records over the last decade and is the highest-paid cricketer in the IPL right now.

Kohli is a brand ambassador for Audi India. He has been associated with the German automobile manufacturer since 2015, and the star Indian cricketer owns an Audi R8 V10 LMX limited edition, costing around ₹3 Crore.

2. MS Dhoni, SUV Hummer H2

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni retired from all formats of international cricket last year. Under his leadership, Team India had won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Many fans will know about Dhoni's love of bikes, but the former Indian skipper also has a fantastic collection of cars. He owns Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander 2, and SUV Hummer H2. The price of the H2 is around ₹75 lakh.

3. Pandya Brothers, Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are two of the top all-rounders in white-ball cricket right now. The duo play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Their late father Himanshu Pandya came from a humble background, but after achieving considerable success in the world of cricket, the brothers gifted their father an SUV.

Besides, the Pandya brothers also own an orange-colored Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which costs approximately ₹3.7 Crore.

