7 milestones breached by Virat Kohli in the second ODI against Windies

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
91   //    24 Oct 2018, 19:28 IST

Image result for virat kohli vs windies

Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form as he smashed yet another century in the second ODI of the Paytm trophy against West Indies. He entered into the match requiring 81 runs to become the fastest to score 10,000 international runs. The skipper etched his name in the record books, continuing his love affair with Visakhapatnam.

Kohli top scored with a mammoth 157*, in a knock comprising of 13 fours and 4 sixes, as he steered his team to a gigantic 321/6. Initially playing the anchor's role, Virat accelerated post his hundred, hitting some maximums in the process. He remained unbeaten and ensured that India finished with a healthy score. In the process, he became the fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket, doing so in only 205 innings

Apart from this, he created several other world records in a classic Kohliesque knock. Let's have a look at them:

#7 Fastest to 4,000 ODI Runs in India

Related image

Kohli became the fastest batsman to 4,000 ODI runs in Indian soil en route his 37th century in the format. The Indian skipper became just the fourth player to eclipse the landmark on Indian soil, the other three being Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. Virat eclipsed his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers to become the fastest to the landmark, achieving it in just 78 innings.

While de Villiers had reached the milestone in 91 innings, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni achieved the feat in 92 and 100 innings respectively. Thus, Virat has surpassed the other legends in this club by a big margin.

#6 Most centuries at No.3 in ODIs

Image result for virat kohli vs windies

Yet another game, yet another hundred. Scoring centuries has now become a habit for the Indian skipper, as he scored his 37th ODI hundred in this game. However, this hundred was definitely special than the others, as he created another record with this knock.

The Run Machine outdid former Australian legend and skipper Ricky Ponting as the batsman with most hundreds at the No. 3 position, a slot which he has made his own with consistent outings. Out of the 37 hundred scored by Virat Kohli so far, he has recorded 30 of them playing at No.3, as against 29 of Ricky Ponting.


India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records
Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
I Breathe Cricket
