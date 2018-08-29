7 Players who surprisingly didn't play the ICC U19 World Cup for India

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.24K // 29 Aug 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ravichandran Ashwin

The ICC U19 World Cup has turned out to be an amazing platform for youngsters to show their talent to the world. It is the perfect platform for teenagers to represent their country in a World Cup like atmosphere. The tournament has been the stepping stone for many world-class players.

Players like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have featured in this competition. In recent times, players like Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have also exhibited their talent.

India has always been a dominating force in the ICC U19 World Cup and has won 4 titles. It is the most successful team in the history of the tournament. It is quite obvious that they have been so good in the tournament because they have always carried the future Indian stars with them.

All the U19 World Cups have seen India come back with emerging stars. Right from Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli to Prithvi Shaw, all have been amazing. However, it isn't rosy for all the players as, a few of the stars in World Cup fail in the domestic circuit and as a result, are ignored by selectors.

However, not all current team India stars have represented the country in the U19 World Cup. They were ignored by the selectors but later on, they were selected for the senior team and became vital cogs of the Indian team.

Here we shall have a look at 7 such players who surprisingly didn't play for India in the U19 World Cup.

#7 Ravichandran Ashwin

The Tamil Nadu born spinner has been a phenomenal success for the Indian team. He was India's premier spinner in all formats before the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal rose in the limited overs format. However, he still remains India's premier spinner in Test matches.

He has bowled India to several victories and he is one of the best in test matches. He has bowled 269 times for India and picked up 526 wickets in all. In addition to his bowling, his batting in test matches has also been an asset. He has represented India in 2 ICC World Cups.

1 / 7 NEXT