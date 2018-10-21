7 things that you won't believe happened on the cricket field

Cricket can throw up a lot of surprises

Cricket is a sport that never ceases to amaze its fans. To go along with the beautiful moments that the game offers, we often witness some bizarre things happening on the cricket field.

At times, many unexpected things happen on the ground, making us believe in the phrase "Nothing is Impossible" and also the famous phrase about cricket, "It is a game of endless possibilities".

There are instances when the game changes on its head in absolutely no time. But such things happen quite often. So we are going to ignore all the upsets and ridiculous turnarounds.

Let us have a look at some of the most insane incidents that took place during international matches:

#7 Nathan Lyon top-scored for his side, batting at number 11

Nathan Lyon batting against South Africa

The Australian tour of South Africa in 2011 was one for the ages. There were many amazing moments to remember.

It all started in the first Test at Cape Town. The Australians got themselves to a winning position after scoring 284 in the first innings and bowling South Africa out for just 96. But the game turned on its head in the second innings.

The star-studded Australian batting line-up collapsed in front of the South African trio of Steyn, Philander and Morkel, that too in some spectacular fashion. The Aussies were bundled out for just 47.

At one stage, they were 21-9. Then, Nathan Lyon came to bat and managed to score 14 runs, becoming the top scorer in the process. However, Australia went on to lose the match in the end by 8 wickets.

There are some other incidents of the number 11 being the top scorer, as well. But taking into consideration the Australian batting line-up consisting of greats like Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey and Shane Watson, it was a real shocker.

