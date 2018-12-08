×
7-year-old Kashmir kid bowls 'Ball of the Century', praised by Shane Warne 

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
232   //    08 Dec 2018, 20:02 IST

Shane Warne hails this Kashmiri kid for bowling the 'ball of the century'
Shane Warne hails this Kashmiri kid for bowling the 'ball of the century'

How often do you see a two-and-a-half feet tall 7-year-old kid getting praised by the legendary Shane Warne after bowling the 'Ball of the Century'?

It might sound more of a fictitious story but it happened quite recently. A tweet showing a little kid bowling a googly that turned 'hilariously, a metre and a half" went on the air in July from the account of a journalist based in Kashmir. 5 months later, it has caught the eye of the former Aussie spinner and one of the all-time bowling greats, Shane Warne, who was tagged in the tweet.

"Easily ball of the century. A googly that turns a metre and a half. @ShaneWarne take a look. You have some competition." The journalist had tweeted alongside the video, attached below.

The video went viral as soon as Warne quoted the Tweet, saying, "This is outstanding! Well bowled, young man".

Later, it was revealed that the boy belongs to Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and his name is Ahmad.

The seven-year-old might have never even thought of getting appreciated by the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

It didn't stop there for Ahmad. During Day 2 of the ongoing Australia-India Test at Adelaide, the video was aired in a post-lunch discussion, where Warne was asked about this ball.

"I put it to you. You delivered the ball of the last century. Ball of this century?" He was questioned by the anchor.

"Yeah, lucky man! That was sensational and cute!" Warne replied with a big smile on his face.

There hasn't been much inspiration for Kashmiri cricketers apart from Parvez Rasool who is the only player from the state to have played international cricket. Warne's words might surely have boosted the young kid's confidence.

Who knows, he might come out as the next star from the beautiful land of Kashmir.

