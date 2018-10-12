9 batsmen with the most number of Test centuries against India

Sachin Arora

Steve Smith has been mighty successful against India in Test matches

Playing against a particular opposition tends to bring out the best in some players. Either they develop a liking for the bowling of that country or thrive in the conditions. There have been many batsmen who have performed very well against India.

Traditionally, India has been a spin-heavy bowling unit and to do well against India it is imperative that one should be a good player of spin.

Most of the batsmen who have done well against India have been very good players of spin. The number of centuries they have is a very good parameter for looking at the amount of success a batsman had against a particular opposition.

Let us take a look at the list of the batsmen who have scored the most number of centuries against India.

Cook had a very good record against India

Recently retired Alastair Cook is arguably one of the best opening batsmen to have ever played the game. Cook had calmness of a saint and temperament of steel. He had a knack of scoring daddy hundreds.

Cook retired at an early age of 33 as his form was dwindling. He was equally effective against pace and spin and his record in India is a testimony to this fact.

Cook scored 5 centuries during 13 Test matches he played in India. Overall he scored 7 centuries against India with the highest score of 294.

