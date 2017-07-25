A combined XI of India's men's and women's cricket teams

Taking the best of Virat Kohli's and Mithali Raj's teams.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 21:13 IST

The ICC Women’s World Cup has begun a revolution of women’s cricket in the country. Despite losing in the finals to England, the grit, integrity, and determination with which the Women in Blue performed were exceptional.

Due to the lack of publicity before the World Cup, a lot of people did not even know the names of the Indian women cricketers. However, after the tournament, fans have been chanting each and every one’s names in unison and even flocking to stores to purchase jerseys with their favourite woman cricketer’s name at the back.

With the tournament now over, the focus shifts back to the men’s team with Virat Kohli and his boys taking on Sri Lanka in three Tests, five ODIs, and one T20I which begins on July 26.

As a fan of the sport, we can only wonder as to a combined playing eleven of both the men and women cricketers. In this article, we do exactly that and pick out 5 women and 6 men to form a playing XI.

