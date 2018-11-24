×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

A day full of agony for the Indian cricket fans

Prasham Pratap
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
56   //    24 Nov 2018, 18:13 IST

23rd November was a day that the Indian cricket team and the fans would like to forget
23rd November was a day that the Indian cricket team and the fans would like to forget

On the 24th of November, both, the men's and the women's Indian cricket team took the field against Australia and England respectively. While the men's team is on the tour of Australia, the women were playing the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. A win in this T20 series could level the three-match T20 series for the Men in Blue. For the Women in Blue, it was a knockout game, a win in which could take them to the finals.

However, it wasn't supposed to be a day, either of these teams could have wished for. Where on one hand, it was the team's fault, on the other, the weather did not help the cause. The women's team could not hold on to the form they had been carrying throughout the tournament.

The Indian girls were bundled out for a paltry total of 112, by the English team. In the case of Kohli's team, rain played the villain once again. After a rain-affected loss in Gabba, India had just got their rhythm right when rain showed up and washed away their hopes of levelling the series. The game at the MCG was called off due to excessive rains.

The women's cricket team crashed out of the World T20 2018.
The women's cricket team crashed out of the World T20 2018.

The Women's team has been on a roll, winning all four matches in the group stage and topping their pool. However, in the match against the ODI world champions, Harmanpreet and co. went down badly. The target of 113 was always going to be very easy for the English ladies. The English team chased it down without dropping a sweat, in just a little over 17 overs, with eight wickets to spare.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones and right-hander Natalie Sciver, both scored a half-century to take England to the finals of the Women's World T20 2018, in the Caribbean. The Indian girls, after a successful run in the group stages, looked liked a different side altogether when they took the field. For a team that had been performing excellently throughout the tournament, such a disastrous end was not something the fans had been hoping for.

However, the fact that cannot be ignored is that before the tournament, this Indian team was nowhere in the list of favourites, and reaching the semi-finals will be considered as a fine achievement.

Kohli & co. will hope to get a full game at the SCG.
Kohli & co. will hope to get a full game at the SCG.

As far as the men's team is concerned, the tour started at the Gabba on the 21st. The first T20 saw Kohli winning the toss and choosing to field first. The Australian batsman showed great intent as they amassed a total of 158 runs, losing four wickets in 17 overs before rain halted the play. A little while later, India were asked to chase down 174 runs in 17 overs, which was somewhat unfair, but thanks to the DLS method, the chase started.

Rohit and Kohli, the two main batsmen in the Indian batting line-up, fell cheaply to Behrendorff and Zampa respectively. However, India recovered with a partnership of 51 between Pant and Kartik. Post that, three wickets fell down in succession only to find India just four runs short of the target.

The second T20 was on Friday, the 23rd and Kohli's boys had to win this one to keep the series alive. The boys did exactly that, executing their plans to perfection. The Australian team, asked to bat first again, was reduced to 41 for 4 inside of seven overs. This helped keep the run-rate under control. The Aussies were struggling against the Indian bowlers, who were all bowling in tandem.

The hosts were reduced to 132 for 7 before the rain played the spoil-sport, again. It kept pouring and pouring and the hopes of levelling the series kept getting washed away. Finally, the match had to be called off, and the Indians were bound to be upset. The Aussies would have definitely felt a little lucky there. Now, the Indians can only hope to level the series and wish that they don't see any rain again at the SCG.

Come Sunday, India will take the ground with the hope of putting their best foot forward and defeat the hosts to share the trophy.

So, on the whole, 23rd November was a day that the Indian cricket team and the fans would like to forget, with the girls crashing out of a World Cup and the boys losing out on a great opportunity.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 England Women's Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Harmanpreet Kaur Leisure Reading
Prasham Pratap
CONTRIBUTOR
Women's World T20 Controversy - A disservice to Mithali...
RELATED STORY
Why Harmanpreet Kaur should not be pilloried for dropping...
RELATED STORY
WWT20 2018, Semi-Final 2: India have scores to settle...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20 2018, India vs England Semi-Final:...
RELATED STORY
Women's World T20 controversy: Decision to bench Mithali...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20: 3 reasons behind India's...
RELATED STORY
Women's World T20: England beat India to reach the final 
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Australia and England qualify...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: Statistical Analysis of...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: England and South Africa...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Fri, 09 Nov
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Fri, 09 Nov
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 10 Nov
WIW 106/8 (20.0 ov)
BAW 46/10 (14.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 60 runs
WIW VS BAW live score
Match 4 | Sat, 10 Nov
ENG-W
SLW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov
PKW 133/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 137/3 (19.0 ov)
India Women win by 7 wickets
PKW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov
IRW 93/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 94/1 (9.1 ov)
Australia Women win by 9 wickets
IRW VS AUW live score
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov
BAW 76/9 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 64/3 (9.3 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
BAW VS ENG-W live score
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov
SLW 99/8 (20.0 ov)
TBA 102/3 (18.3 ov)
South Africa Women win by 7 wickets
SLW VS TBA live score
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov
PKW 139/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 101/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 38 runs
PKW VS IRW live score
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov
AUW 153/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 120/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 33 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov
SLW 97/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 72/10 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Women win by 25 runs
SLW VS BAW live score
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 93/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 52 runs
IND-W VS IRW live score
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov
NZW 144/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 90/10 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 54 runs
NZW VS PKW live score
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov
TBA 85/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 87/3 (14.1 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets
TBA VS ENG-W live score
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov
WIW 187/5 (20.0 ov)
SLW 104/10 (17.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 83 runs
WIW VS SLW live score
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov
IND-W 167/8 (20.0 ov)
AUW 119/10 (19.4 ov)
India Women win by 48 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov
IRW 79/9 (20.0 ov)
NZW 81/2 (7.3 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 8 wickets
IRW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov
ENG-W 115/8 (20.0 ov)
WIW 117/6 (19.3 ov)
West Indies Women win by 4 wickets
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov
TBA 109/9 (20.0 ov)
BAW 79/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women win by 30 runs
TBA VS BAW live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov
AUW 142/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 71/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 71 runs
AUW VS WIW live score
Semi Final 2 | Yesterday
IND-W 112/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 116/2 (17.1 ov)
England Women win by 8 wickets
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Final | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Australia Women
England Women
AUW VS ENG-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us