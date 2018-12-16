×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A facet of Virat Kohli's personality which is causing him harm as the Indian captain

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
607   //    16 Dec 2018, 18:19 IST

Kohli needs to be more prudent as the captain of the Indian team
Kohli needs to be more prudent as the captain of the Indian team

Without a shadow of a doubt, Virat Kohli is the best batsman of the current generation. He has so much going for him- his attitude towards excellence, intensity, never say die attitude and aggression. Aggression is probably his biggest asset as a batsman which makes him want to win matches for his team in all conditions and against every opponent, also, it prompts him to take on endless responsibility as a batsman for team India.

This aggression which is an integral part of Kohli's personality has been much talked out especially since the time he has taken over as the Indian captain. Being the captain of the Indian team he has been under the scanner for his on-field and off-field behavior.

Many experts say that this attitude of fighting fire with fire helps Virat Kohli to perform better and allows him to keep his focus and intensity going, while some others say that he will mellow down with the passage of time.

There is very little doubt that this aggressive attitude is serving him well as a batsman, but the same cannot be said about Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian team. Being the leader of the Indian team he gets to make some tactical and selection decisions along with the coaching staff and the area where Kohli's aggressive behavior has hampered him the most as a captain is the team selection.

Being a player with an aggressive mindset, he likes to have players with the same mindset in the team, while in isolation it is not wrong to expect players to be aggressive, but, expecting each and every player to play aggressively even if it going against their natural game effects their performance and morale of the team.

There are few examples of this kind of approach in team selection by Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan who is an aggressive batsman got a long rope in Test's in spite of his deficient technique and repeated failures in overseas conditions, same can be said about KL Rahul. Due to this approach on Kohli's part deserving players like Shaw and Mayank Aggarwal did not get as many chances as they deserved.

Another example of this approach would be the exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from the Test team every now and then, both these players are classical Test batsmen who are not in limited overs scheme of things and have a reputation to play slowly and steadily.

During the first Test of the ongoing Australian tour, selection of Rohit Sharma over technically more tight Hanuma Vihat is another example of this approach. On difficult pitches, these kinds of stable batsmen win you games rather than out and out attacking batsmen. India often encounters tough conditions in overseas assignments which makes these kinds of batsmen even more special.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is another player who is a victim of this kind of approach by Kohli. Kumar is probably the slowest bowler amongst the Indian pace battery whereas it's well known that Kohli's aggression makes him go for pace, this has often resulted in Bhuvneshwar's exclusion from Indian squad in favor of faster bowlers.

Advertisement

During the South African series, exclusion of Rahane and Bhuvneshwar from first two Tests and second Test respectively raised a lot of eyebrows. Their comeback into the team for the third Test helped India to win that match and redeem themselves.

During the second Test of the ongoing tour of Australia, once again Kohli went with Umesh Kumar instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have been a handy bowler on the grassy Perth wicket considering the fact that he can make the ball talk in these conditions. Moreover, his lower order batting would have been really handy and India could have avoided playing with a big tail in the Perth Test.

Kohli's aggression at times makes him go against logic as a captain and his lopsided team selection often cause India to go for players with flamboyance rather than substance. India's struggles in England and South Africa, in spite of Kohli's individual brilliance, can be attributed some extent to this lack of substance in team selection.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar Greatest Cricketers of All Time Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and a short story writer.
How Cheteshwar Pujara is getting the best out of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with the most number of Test centuries...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: Virat Kohli's innings on day...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Australian media insulting Team India might come...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why this is India’s best opportunity to win a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 Records Virat Kohli can...
RELATED STORY
5 wicket-keepers MS Dhoni kept out of the Indian Team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us