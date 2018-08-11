A look back at the 7 greatest Indian Test innings of the 21st Century

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5

The Test season is well and truly upon us. After the Indian team finishes its assignment in England, it will embark on an adventure Down Under towards the end of the year.

Tests, as the name suggests, is the toughest form of cricket that exists. While the rise in popularity of T20s has been unparalleled, nothing beats the competition the Test arena entails.

Historically, batting has always been India’s stronger suit. A number of greats have come up with sparkling innings when backed into a corner. However, the Test series in England hasn’t gone to plan with India floundering with the bat in every inning till now. India would hope that their batsmen can find the mettle of yesteryear and come up with a response.

While the Indian team isn’t covering itself in glory in England currently, there are a number of innings from which they can draw inspiration. Through the course of this article, we would re-live some of the greatest Test innings played by Indians in the 21st Century.

The innings considered are those that have been played in adverse conditions, displaying an extraordinary mixture of steel and skill.

Without further ado, let us take a look at who makes this elite list.

7. Virat Kohli 141 vs Australia at Adelaide, 2014

Kohli arrived at the Adelaide Oval as captain of the Indian team, with Dhoni having been ruled out for the 1st Test. He nearly won the game for India single-handedly with centuries in both innings. However, it was his innings in the second essay that captured everyone’s imagination.

Having been set a daunting target of 364, India did not get off to a good start and found themselves two down for 57. At that juncture, Kohli entered his favourite Australian hunting ground and mesmerised everyone with his batting.

Kohli scored 141 in the 4th innings and nearly chased down the improbable target of 364. The Adelaide pitch was as dry and dusty as it had ever been and Nathan Lyon was picking wickets for fun. Kohli mixed caution with aggression and played the ‘sweep’ to perfection to counter Lyon. The latter was taken aback by Kohli’s approach and was left scratching his head most of the time.

However, what set that innings apart was the audacity to go for the target when most would have been content to bat for a draw. Kohli displayed exemplary skill and heart to battle it out on a tough pitch.

Kohli’s innings would have been higher on our list but the fact that India lost gets it only the No.7 slot.

