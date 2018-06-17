Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
A look into India's squad in upcoming ODI series vs England

India will take on England starting from July 3.

KUMUD RANJAN
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 16:59 IST
3.81K

The upcoming ODI series between India and England in July looks as a competition between two evenly matched teams and most probably competition between the teams who will go into final four of the upcoming 2019 cricket World Cup as favorites to win the title. Let us look how the Indian players might fare in upcoming series.

#1. Openers

At present, no opening combination in ODI's is better than that of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. These two will look to add on to their already good record in England. It is highly unlikely that Virat Kohli will look for other options in case of failure of either of the openers. But for an outside chance, if the situation arises then KL Rahul will get a look at the top. Overall, the opening position looks settled and India's performance will depend on how these two perform at the top.


Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy - Semi-Final - Edgbaston
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India Tour of England 2018
