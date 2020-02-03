×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

A series whitewash: Reliving India’s famous T20 clean-sweep in Australia during 2016

Satyam Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 03 Feb 2020, 10:30 IST

India completed historic 0-5 blanking of the Black Caps at the Bay Oval
India completed a historic 0-5 blanking of the Black Caps at the Bay Oval

The Indian cricket team created history on February 2, 2020, as they defeated New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 match played at the picturesque venue of the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. New Zealand were marginally succesful in overcoming the Super Over demons from the last two games but failed to give their fans a consolation win in the final game. India, led by stand-in skipper KL Rahul, went all-out in the final game and created history as they completed a 0-5 whitewash.

As India completed a famous T20 series victory, one that will be remembered for the Black Caps’ constant tryst with the Super Overs, we take a look at the last time India dominated a Test-playing nation in their backyard in the shortest format of the game - Australia in 2016.


India white-washed Australia during the 3 T20I series in 2016
India white-washed Australia during the 3 T20I series in 2016

The Indian cricket team toured Australia during early 2016 for a 5-match ODI series along with a 3-match T20 series. Led by skipper MS Dhoni, the Indian team had a torrid time in the 50-over format, losing the first games to give away the series to the Aussies. India, however, bounced back in the final ODI to end the one-day series on a positive note.

The team carried the momentum gained from the victory in the final ODI into the T20 series, winning the first two games to seal the series. Apart from being India’s first T20 series clean-sweep in Australia, this series will always be remembered for giving India two of the future stars in Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.


1st T20, Adelaide: India won by 37 runs

In the first T20 game, riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 55-ball 90, India posted a strong total of 188 in 20 overs. Australia, in reply, made a strong start courtesy openers David Warner and Aaron Finch but were soon found wanting once the top three departed. India fielded two debutants in the game, handing the caps to Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

With his unorthodox action, the Aussies found it hard to pick Bumrah and the pacer returned with 3 wickets under his belt on debut.


2nd T20, Melbourne: India won by 27 runs


After being put in to bat by Australia, India had a great start with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma adding 97 runs in 11 overs for the side. India posted another total over 180, riding on a late onslaught from Kohli and Dhoni. In reply, Australia again followed a similar pattern with the top 3 scoring the bulk of the runs but once the top-order departed it was always a big ask for the lower-order guys coming in.

India went on to win the game by 21 runs and in process, sealed the series with a 0-2 unassailable lead.

Advertisement

3rd T20, Sydney: India won by 7 wickets


Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina seal the whitewash in Sydney
Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina seal the whitewash in Sydney

The final T20 game was played in Sydney and Australia, led by stand-in skipper Shane Watson, batted first to post a mammoth total of 197 in the stipulated 20 overs. Watson was the star of the show, scoring 124 off 71 balls in a fine display of batting. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early, but the duo of Kohli and Sharma battled on and scored their respective half-centuries.

Once both the set batsmen departed, the responsibility to carry the team through was on the shoulders of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. With 17 required in the final over, Yuvraj smashed a four and a six in the first two balls and Raina scoring the winning runs off the final ball to seal the series and complete a memorable 3-0 whitewash against the Aussies.

Also read: New Zealand vs India 2020: India complete historic whitewash


Published 03 Feb 2020, 10:30 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Yesterday
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us