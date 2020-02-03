A series whitewash: Reliving India’s famous T20 clean-sweep in Australia during 2016

Satyam Jha FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

India completed a historic 0-5 blanking of the Black Caps at the Bay Oval

The Indian cricket team created history on February 2, 2020, as they defeated New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 match played at the picturesque venue of the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. New Zealand were marginally succesful in overcoming the Super Over demons from the last two games but failed to give their fans a consolation win in the final game. India, led by stand-in skipper KL Rahul, went all-out in the final game and created history as they completed a 0-5 whitewash.

As India completed a famous T20 series victory, one that will be remembered for the Black Caps’ constant tryst with the Super Overs, we take a look at the last time India dominated a Test-playing nation in their backyard in the shortest format of the game - Australia in 2016.

India white-washed Australia during the 3 T20I series in 2016

The Indian cricket team toured Australia during early 2016 for a 5-match ODI series along with a 3-match T20 series. Led by skipper MS Dhoni, the Indian team had a torrid time in the 50-over format, losing the first games to give away the series to the Aussies. India, however, bounced back in the final ODI to end the one-day series on a positive note.

The team carried the momentum gained from the victory in the final ODI into the T20 series, winning the first two games to seal the series. Apart from being India’s first T20 series clean-sweep in Australia, this series will always be remembered for giving India two of the future stars in Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

1st T20, Adelaide: India won by 37 runs

In the first T20 game, riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 55-ball 90, India posted a strong total of 188 in 20 overs. Australia, in reply, made a strong start courtesy openers David Warner and Aaron Finch but were soon found wanting once the top three departed. India fielded two debutants in the game, handing the caps to Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

With his unorthodox action, the Aussies found it hard to pick Bumrah and the pacer returned with 3 wickets under his belt on debut.

2nd T20, Melbourne: India won by 27 runs

After being put in to bat by Australia, India had a great start with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma adding 97 runs in 11 overs for the side. India posted another total over 180, riding on a late onslaught from Kohli and Dhoni. In reply, Australia again followed a similar pattern with the top 3 scoring the bulk of the runs but once the top-order departed it was always a big ask for the lower-order guys coming in.

India went on to win the game by 21 runs and in process, sealed the series with a 0-2 unassailable lead.

Advertisement

3rd T20, Sydney: India won by 7 wickets

Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina seal the whitewash in Sydney

The final T20 game was played in Sydney and Australia, led by stand-in skipper Shane Watson, batted first to post a mammoth total of 197 in the stipulated 20 overs. Watson was the star of the show, scoring 124 off 71 balls in a fine display of batting. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early, but the duo of Kohli and Sharma battled on and scored their respective half-centuries.

Once both the set batsmen departed, the responsibility to carry the team through was on the shoulders of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. With 17 required in the final over, Yuvraj smashed a four and a six in the first two balls and Raina scoring the winning runs off the final ball to seal the series and complete a memorable 3-0 whitewash against the Aussies.