×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: A thriller for Lara’s farewell at World Cup 2007

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
314   //    16 May 2019, 01:15 IST

Brian Lara at the Cricket World Cup 2007
Brian Lara at the Cricket World Cup 2007

Neither West Indies nor England had a chance to qualify for the semi-finals at the 2007 World Cup, but it was Brian Lara’s farewell. So for the first time in the tournament, there was a sell-out crowd.

It was, however, not the fairy-tale sendoff that the multitude had hoped to see. For though there was a thrilling penultimate-ball result by a razor-thin one-wicket margin, the West Indies lost, and Lara’s promising innings was cut short by a tragic run out.

Chris Gayle provided the fireworks as he raced to his fifty off a mere 29 balls. He smashed 10 fours and 3 sixes in his 79 off just 58 deliveries.

Devon Smith, the diminutive left-hander from Grenada, helped post 131 runs in their opening stand in only 23.5 overs. Gayle’s departure saw Lara walking in to a gracious guard of honour from the England team.

He looked in superb touch and was determined to play one last memorable innings. A vintage square-drive had the crowd on its feet. He had stroked 3 fours in his 18 off 17 balls when Marlon Samuels pushed one to mid-on and called for a sharp single, then changed his mind.

Kevin Pietersen’s smart direct hit found the legend short of the crease. The standing ovation ceased much after he disappeared into the pavilion.  

As if to atone for this sacrilege, Samuels smashed 51 off a mere 39 deliveries with six hits to the ropes and one over it. His fifth-wicket partnership with Shivnarine Chanderpaul realized 77 runs in a matter of 9.3 overs.

A couple of run outs in the last over meant that the West Indies were bowled out for 300 with one delivery remaining. Skipper Michael Vaughan took three wickets for 39 off 10 overs with his gentle off-breaks.  

Vaughan then carved out a superb innings of his own. He was the dominant partner in a defining second-wicket stand of 90 in 13 overs with Ravi Bopara. His partnership with Pietersen realized 53 in 11 overs.

Advertisement

When Dwayne Bravo inflicted the second of his run outs, Vaughan had already set his side on the high road to victory. He stroked a classy 79 off 68 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Pietersen then took charge as only he could, striking the ball belligerently and innovating audaciously. But wickets began to tumble.

Parity was restored when Paul Nixon joined Pietersen. They smashed 80 in 10-and-a-half overs for the seventh wicket. Pietersen reached his century off 90 deliveries but was bowled next ball by Jerome Taylor. He had smashed 10 fours and a six.

The match swung yet again. With 29 to get off three overs with two wickets left, it seemed that Lara would bid a victorious goodbye. Nixon then hit 3 fours off four Corey Collymore deliveries. The fifth was short and went screaming for four byes.

Nixon took a single off the last ball. A run per ball was required off the last two overs. The penultimate over yielded 8 runs.

Lara brought on the canny Bravo. Nixon was bowled off the second delivery with three still to get and the last pair in. Two deliveries yielded one run.

Stuart Broad hit the fifth over cover to bring up a heart-stopping win.

Feted at the post-match presentation, Lara’s last words to the Kensington Oval crowd were, “Did I entertain?”. The “Yes” in unison was heard by billions around the globe.

West Indies: 300 all out (49.5 overs), England: 301 for 9 wickets (49.5 overs) (CWC 2007)

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket World Cup live score, schedule, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Kevin Pietersen Brian Lara
Advertisement
SK Flashback: When Kevin Pietersen's ton ruined Brian Lara's farewell at the 2007 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The Caribbean tale of woe at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: King and Richards launch ferocious assault for the World Cup 1979 crown
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Genius stars in a Proteas horror show in the opening face-off of the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Sri Lanka finish on the right side of a cliff-hanger in World Cup 2007
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: McGrath propels Australia into the World Cup 1999 Super-Six
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: De Villiers continues demolition of Windies’ bowling in the World Cup 2007 Super Eight stage
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Matthew Hayden hits highest Aussie World Cup score ever in 2007
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Lara's theme halts South African juggernaut in the World Cup 1996 quarter-final
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A thrilling triumph for the underdogs in the World Cup 1983 final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us