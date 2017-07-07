A timeline of MS Dhoni's unreal international career

A timeline of MS Dhoni's career since his debut in 2004.

Dhoni’s been around the Indian dressing room for more than a decade

MS Dhoni is a name that warrants no introduction. An undisputed legend of Indian cricket, Dhoni embarked went on a unique path through the length of his career and created records that were not only unprecedented but unimaginable in modern cricket.

He might be closer to the sunset of his glittering career than he is to its sunrise, but even today, the man from Ranchi overshadows everyone in his vicinity with the glory of his light.

He might not be the captain of the Indian team anymore, but he’ll be its torch-bearer till he plays for the side.

He might not be the prime batsman that he was anymore, but when he walks out to bat, he still infuses belief in an Indian fan’s mind.

Mere words cannot do justice to the phenomenon that Dhoni is. In how many different ways can you define his seamless calm? How many phrases can describe his undeniable poise? How many permutations and combinations of numbers can deem fit to illustrate his unreal international career?

The answer to these questions is as uncertain as the date of MSD’s eminent retirement from international cricket. For now, let’s settle for wishing the former Indian captain a happy 36th birthday and indulging in nostalgia as we take a look back at the man’s international career till now.

A career for the ages...

