“Aae mai toh thak gayi bhaisaab” - Twitterati share funny memes as several cricketers celebrate their birthday

A number of current and former cricketers are celebrating their birthdays on Tuesday, December 6. The list includes a number of Indian players as well. Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer were all born on this day. While Jadeja turns 34 today, Bumrah is celebrating his 29th birthday and Shreyas his 28th.

Karun Nair, Suyash Prabhudesai and RP Singh are the other Indians who are celebrating their birthdays today. Among international names, Pakistan’s Nasir Jamshed, Zimbabwe’s Sean Ervine, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, England’s Andrew Flintoff and Ireland’s Harry Tector also share their birthdays.

Wishes have been pouring in for the former and current cricketers on social media platforms. Apart from regular birthday wishes, though, a lot of funny memes are also doing the rounds with regard to multiple cricketers sharing their birthdays on the same day. Here’s a compilation of some humorous posts shared on Twitter:

DK @DineshKarthik



Happiest birthday people 🥳

@ShreyasIyer15 @suyash_043 @karun126 @rpsingh @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja If you're born on 6th December, the probability of you becoming a cricketer is really high!Happiest birthday people 🥳 If you're born on 6th December, the probability of you becoming a cricketer is really high! 😜Happiest birthday people 🥳 @ShreyasIyer15 @suyash_043 @karun126 @rpsingh @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja https://t.co/OwatYzOd2g

Adheera🍸 @AdheeraV2 to:



Andrew Flintoff

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

Shreyas Iyer

RP Singh

Karun Nair

Suyash Prabudesai

Glenn Phillips

Harry Tector

Sean Ervine



& Rest others not in this list Happy Birthdayto:Andrew FlintoffRavindra JadejaJasprit BumrahShreyas IyerRP SinghKarun NairSuyash PrabudesaiGlenn PhillipsHarry TectorSean Ervine& Rest others not in this list Happy Birthday🎂 to:Andrew Flintoff🇬🇧Ravindra Jadeja🇮🇳Jasprit Bumrah🇮🇳Shreyas Iyer🇮🇳RP Singh🇮🇳Karun Nair🇮🇳Suyash Prabudesai🇮🇳Glenn Phillips🇳🇿Harry Tector🇮🇪Sean Ervine🇿🇼& Rest others not in this list❤️ https://t.co/RCkWmjO5bZ

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Playing XI of cricketers born on 6th December:



1. Nasir Jamshed.

2. Karun Nair.

3. Shreyas Iyer.

4. Sean Ervine.

5. Suyash Prabhudesai.

6. Glenn Phillips.

7. Andrew Flintoff.

8. Harry Tector.

9. Ravindra Jadeja.

10. Jasprit Bumrah.

11. RP Singh. Playing XI of cricketers born on 6th December:1. Nasir Jamshed.2. Karun Nair.3. Shreyas Iyer.4. Sean Ervine.5. Suyash Prabhudesai.6. Glenn Phillips.7. Andrew Flintoff.8. Harry Tector.9. Ravindra Jadeja.10. Jasprit Bumrah.11. RP Singh.

Jethal lal Chamf#ck lal Gada @Delu50443688

#HappyBirthday

Ravindra Jadeja

Shreyas Iyer

Jasprit Bumrah

Khaleel Ahmed

RP Singh

Karun Nayar

Glenn Phillips

Harry Tector &

................. If u want to become a cricketer and play for ur contry then ur birthday should be on 6th dec..Ravindra JadejaShreyas IyerJasprit BumrahKhaleel AhmedRP SinghKarun NayarGlenn PhillipsHarry Tector &................. If u want to become a cricketer and play for ur contry then ur birthday should be on 6th dec..#HappyBirthdayRavindra JadejaShreyas IyerJasprit BumrahKhaleel AhmedRP SinghKarun NayarGlenn PhillipsHarry Tector &.................

Mayur Gauns @mayurgaunsdevil Happy Birthday Bumrah

Happy Birthday Jadeja

Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer

Happy Birthday Karun Nair Happy Birthday BumrahHappy Birthday JadejaHappy Birthday Shreyas IyerHappy Birthday Karun Nair https://t.co/umW5XU7c4G

𝙎𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘼  @SwaraMSDian



#HappyBirthday • #crickettwitter Sir Jadeja, Bumrah, Shreyash Iyer, Karun Nair, RP Singh, Andrew Flintoff and Glenn Phillips wishing each other Happy Birthday.. Sir Jadeja, Bumrah, Shreyash Iyer, Karun Nair, RP Singh, Andrew Flintoff and Glenn Phillips wishing each other Happy Birthday..😄❤️#HappyBirthday • #crickettwitter https://t.co/6oe1hqJB4p

Shantanu 🎶 @Shantanu630



#HappyBirthdayToAll Happy Birthday to Everyone 🥳🥳Jaddu, Shreyas, Bumrah, Karun Nair, Glenn Phillips , Harry Tector Happy Birthday to Everyone 🥳🥳Jaddu, Shreyas, Bumrah, Karun Nair, Glenn Phillips , Harry Tector 🎉#HappyBirthdayToAll https://t.co/6cncgYZZWC

Brief profile of notable cricketers celebrating their birthday

Jadeja is currently recuperating from a freak knee injury he suffered while taking part in the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. The 34-year-old all-rounder has represented India in 60 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20Is. Jadeja has scored 5427 international runs apart from claiming 482 wickets.

As for Bumrah, he has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is and has claimed a total of 319 international scalps. He is the first Asian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England and Australia in the same calendar year in Tests. The 29-year-old also holds the record for the most runs (35) scored in a single over in a Test match.

Speaking of Shreyas, he is the first Indian batter to score a hundred and a fifty on Test debut. He achieved the feat against New Zealand in Kanpur in November 2021. His 204 runs against Sri Lanka in February 2022 is also a record for the most number of runs scored by an Indian in a three-match T20I bilateral series.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, who turns 26 on Tuesday, has scored 1361 runs in 56 T20Is at a strike rate of 148.25. He also has two centuries to his credit in the format.

Former England all-rounder Flintoff is celebrating his 45th birthday. He played 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20Is, and was the standout performer when the Englishmen won the 2005 Ashes.

