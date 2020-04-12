Aakash Chopra believes MS Dhoni might have played his last game for India

Chopra feels that Dhoni might have made up his mind to retire from the sport.

The former India captain last featured for India in the 2019 World Cup.

MS Dhoni last turned out for India in 2019

Former India cricketer, Aakash Chopra believes that MS Dhoni might have played his last game for India when he last turned out in blue during the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking with Ramiz Raja in a YouTube video, Chopra opined that Dhoni's lengthy absence from the cricket field could mean that the former India captain has decided to call it quits.

"Dhoni has not told anyone anything yet. He hasn't called it a day and might play in the IPL. But I feel he played his last game (for India) in the 2019 World Cup. He hasn't been dropped, he hasn't made himself available and mostly won't play for India again," Chopra said.

Earlier this month, Sportskeeda had reported that Dhoni is contemplating retirement from the game, with the 2011 World Cup-winning captain having last featured for the national side in July 2019.

Chopra feels that unless Dhoni is requested to take part in the World T20, he will not make himself available for selection. Chopra's thoughts come only a day after former chief selector, Kris Srikkanth claimed that Dhoni's chances of making the squad could take a hit if IPL 2020 does not take place.

"He won't play again unless someone like Sourav (Ganguly), Virat Kohli or Ravi Shastri ask him to play in the World T20. I feel he's made up his mind that he doesn't need a farewell match. He's someone who will go away without making noise," said Chopra.