MS Dhoni could lose out on World T20 spot if IPL 2020 is cancelled, says Kris Srikkanth

  • Srikkanth believes that Dhoni's chances of making the World T20 squad could take a hit if IPL 2020 is cancelled.
  • The former Indian captain last turned out for the Men in Blue in 2019.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 11 Apr 2020, 20:00 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Former India opener, Krishnamachari Srikkanth is of the opinion that MS Dhoni's chances of making India's 2020 World T20 squad could take a major hit if the IPL does not take place this year.

Srikkanth added that he feels KL Rahul will be picked as the wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of Dhoni in the T20 squad, in the scenario that IPL 2020 does not take place this year.

Speaking on the Star Sports Cricket Connected show, Srikkanth shed light on how Rahul will walk into the side as the wicketkeeper-batsman with Pant picked as his backup.


"If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak. Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented," said Srikkanth.

The former Indian team chief selector further added that he understands that Dhoni is fit and is a legend of the game, but the need to prioritise the team over him could put his World Cup spot in jeopardy.


"Let’s be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals," Srikkanth added.

Dhoni last turned out for the Indian team during the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. Since then, Dhoni's absence from the cricket field has prompted question marks over his possible retirement, with fans and pundits raising discussions over when the former India captain will next turn up on the cricket field.

Published 11 Apr 2020, 20:00 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
