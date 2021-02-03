Aakash Chopra picks the likely standout players for India in the Test series against England

Aakash Chopra has picked the Indian players who might excel in the upcoming Test series against England.

Team India have an almost full-strength batting line-up at their disposal. But the hosts might struggle due to the absence of a few first-team regulars like Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami in the bowling department.

Aakash Chopra made his picks of the likely standout players for Team India while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The reputed commentator pointed out that Ravichandran Ashwin will have to rise to the occasion and deliver the goods in the absence of Jadeja.

"You will look towards Ravichandran Ashwin again and again because you will have to get the wickets to win the encounters. There will be even more responsibility on him because of Jaddu's unavailability. If India has to do well, the standout performer has to be Ravichandran Ashwin," said Aakash Chopra.

Ashwin has not enjoyed great success against England. He has claimed 56 wickets in the 15 Tests he has played against them at an average of 36.51.

The ace off-spinner has not been at his best against England on home soil as well. He has bagged 42 wickets in nine Tests against the Englishmen in India at an even higher average of 37.71.

"Pujara might outscore Rohit Sharma and Kohli" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Cheteshwar Pujara could score a mountain of runs

While naming Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the other possible contenders, Aakash Chopra opined that Cheteshwar Pujara might edge out the duo to emerge as India's star performer with the bat.

"From a batting perspective, Rohit Sharma will have the most time because he will be opening, the fast bowling will not be that great on these pitches and he can demolish the spinners. He can score the double-centuries. One out of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli is going to score a lot of runs," said Chopra

Aakash Chopra further added in this regard:

"I won't be too surprised if that player is Cheteshwar Pujara. It is a very good possibility that he might outscore Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He will anyway play the most deliveries but could score the most runs as well. He is the new Wall of India and I have great expectations from him and Ravichandran Ashwin as a bowler."

Pujara has scored 1339 runs at a decent average of 44.63 in the 18 Tests he has played against England. But he has been extremely prolific against the visitors at home, as he has amassed 839 runs at an impressive average of 64.53 on the generally spinner-friendly tracks.