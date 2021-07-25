Aaron Finch likely to undergo surgery ahead of T20 World Cup

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch will head home from West Indies early to recover from injury and be fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Finch suffered a cartilage injury but managed to lead the Aussies in the five-match T20I series. However, he reaggravated the injury during the last match of the series. The dashing opener is expected to undergo surgery on his right knee after a mandatory two-week isolation.

Optimism from medics & selectors that Aaron Finch will be fit for the T20 World Cup, but Pat Cummins potentially a step closer to captaining Australia#WIvAUS #BANvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 25, 2021

However, Australia's medical staff are confident that Aaron Finch will recover on time to lead the side in the global T20 meet during October in the UAE and Oman.

"I am disappointed to be heading home" - Aaron Finch

Speaking on the developments, the dashing opener expressed his disappointment at departing for home early. The 34-year-old will travel to Melbourne via London and Doha and is missing the one-dayers currently taking place between West Indies and Australia.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home," Aaron Finch said in a statement.

"This was considered the best course of action rather than heading to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time. I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup," he added.

Finch has not been in the best of forms in recent times and this break might work in favour of the veteran batsman ahead of the T20 World Cup.

A big congrats to Alex Carey who will become the 26th man to captain Australia in ODI cricket tomorrow!



Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the #WIvAUS series opener with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/7q2AVGeazk — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia are unlikely to send any replacements for Aaron Finch for the tour of Bangladesh due to travel difficulties. Senior wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade, who led Australia against India last summer, is likely to lead the Aussies in Bangladesh.

They will play a five-match T20I series against the Bangla Tigers, which starts on August 3 at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

