Aaron Finch picks Harbhajan Singh as his favourite Indian bowler

The Australian skipper had some words of praise for the Indian off-spinner.

Harbhajan is second on the list of most wickets taken in Test matches played in India.

Aaron Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch has picked off-spinner Harbhajan Singh as his favourite Indian cricketer, while he also named Mohammad Amir as his favourite bowler from Pakistan.

Following the trend of many cricketers on Twitter, Finch answered questions from fans involving topics such as his favourite cricketing moments, dressing room secrets and various other topics.

When one such fan quizzed Finch about the Aussie opener's favourite Indian bowler, the 33-year-old tagged the turbanator on Twitter and added that he loved to watch the off-spinner bowl when the latter was in his prime.

Loved @harbhajan_singh in his prime, especially on spinning wickets https://t.co/D7PeU2oCe9 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 27, 2020

Harbhajan last featured for India in a T20I game against the United Arab Emirates in March 2016, a little more than six months after he played in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle.

With 417 wickets from 103 Tests and 269 wickets from 236 ODI matches, Harbhajan made quite an impact with the ball and was particularly effective on Indian tracks. With 265 wickets from 55 matches, Harbhajan is second on the list of most wickets taken by a bowler in Test matches held in India.

Notably, Harbhajan loved to bowl against the Australians in the Test format and picked up 95 wickets from just 18 Test matches, including a memorable hat-trick at the Eden Gardens in 2001.