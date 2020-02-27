Aaron Finch surprised on being adjudged the Man of the Series over Ashton Agar

Aaron Finch and Ashton Agar celebrating a wicket against South Africa

What's the story?

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was surprised as well as shocked after being adjudged the man of the series over Ashton Agar during his side's 2-1 T20I series win against South Africa.

The Background

Australia's limited-overs tour of South Africa began with the three-match T20I series against Quinton de Kock's men in Johannesburg on February 21st. Having posted a challenging total of 196-6 in the series opener at the Wanderers Stadium, Aaron Finch's men inflicted a 107-run defeat on the Proteas courtesy a five-wicket haul (5/24) from slow left-arm-orthodox bowler Ashton Agar who was the chief tormentor with the ball. But the hosts bounced back by winning the next fixture at St.George's Park in Port Elizabeth by 12 runs.

With the scoreline reading 1-1, both teams were determined to clinch the series at Newlands. Half-centuries from both the openers David Warner and Aaron Finch helped Australia post 193-5 after being invited to bat by de Kock. Chasing a massive 197 runs for clinching the series, South Africa suffered yet another batting collapse as they were bundled out for just 96 runs. Though speedster Mitchell Starc walked away with the man of the match award for his impressive 3/23 in 2.3 overs, Ashton Agar once again proved his credentials with the ball as he finished with the figures of 3/16.

The heart of the matter

Australian skipper Aaron Finch who finished the series as the second-highest run-getter behind David Warner with 111 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 146.05 was adjudged the man of the series for his exploits with the bat. Ashton Agar topped the bowling charts with eight scalps to his name at an impressive economy of just 5.67 throughout the series. Finch who was genuinely surprised to be have been named player-of-the-series was adamant the award should have gone to Ashton Agar. Finch was quoted as saying by Foxsports.com.au at the post-match presentation,

What's next?

Advertisement

Having won the three-match T20I series 2-1, Australia will be determied to continue their winning momentum in the 50-over format as well. The ODI series which begins on February 29th at Paarl will be heading to Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom for the remaining fixtures.