AB de Villiers hints at playing the T20 World Cup

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 14, 2020
Jan 14, 2020 IST

AB de Villiers is representing Brisbane Heat in the BBL09
Retired South African batsman AB de Villiers has hinted at a possible return to international cricket at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. De Villiers, who made a winning start to his Big Bash League campaign today for Brisbane Heat, made some bold statements post his 40-run knock off only 32 deliveries.

Talking at the post-match interview, De Villiers revealed that the talks were on between him and CSA to plan a much-awaited return to the international arena. He said:

"I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen. There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality."

Replying to the speculation in his first press conference as the head coach, Mark Boucher stated that the best team will be selected for the World Cup, and if the former South African batsman kept performing, the T20 World Cup could be graced by de Villiers' presence. Boucher explained:

"When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you. If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him?"

The selection of de Villiers in the ODI squad for the World Cup ended as a hotly debated topic but soon turned controversial as South Africa failed to progress to the knockouts.

ICC T20 World Cup South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers T20
