World Cup 2019: South African management turned down AB de Villiers' offer to play the World Cup

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.59K // 06 Jun 2019, 13:39 IST

Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers

What’s the story?

Former South-African captain AB de Villiers, who had retired from international cricket last year, had offered to play in the World Cup 2019 for South Africa but the offer was turned down by the team management.

In case you didn’t know...

AB de Villiers had retired from international cricket in May 2018 citing tiredness. While posting a video on Twitter, de Villiers had called time on his 14-year international career with immediate effect, stating that he was "tired" and "running out of gas".

"For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing," he said. "I will always be grateful to my team-mates, the coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years."

AB made 9577 runs at an average of 53.50 in his ODI career. He also holds the world record for the fastest hundred in ODI cricket.

The heart of the matter

As per ESPNcricinfo, the offer was made in May, just 24 hours before South Africa's selectors unveiled their final 15-man squad for the World Cup. It is believed that AB approached South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, expressing his desire to come out of retirement but the request was "not even considered".

It is believed that AB did not fulfil the selection criteria of playing South African domestic cricket or international cricket in the intervening months. The move to bring him back would also have been unfair on the players like Rassie van der Dussen, who made three fifties in his first four ODI innings.

What’s next?

South African team has been going through a very tough phase in the World Cup, losing all of their three matches. They may now need to win all six of its remaining group fixtures just to give themselves a chance of reaching the World Cup semi-finals. South Africa next take on the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.