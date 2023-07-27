"Ab humko chahiye full izzat"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka in the Test series

Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat Sri Lanka comprehensively by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test on Thursday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. With the win, they whitewashed Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series and now sit at the top position in the WTC 2023-25 points table.

Pakistan began Day 4 with an overnight score of 563/5 and declared the innings a few overs into the day after Mohammad Rizwan finished his half-century. They attained a mammoth lead of 410 runs by then.

Nishan Madushka (33) and Dimuth Karunaratne (41) gave a decent start to Sri Lanka by batting out 18 overs. Noman Ali dismissed Madushka in the 19th over to open the floodgates.

The Lankan batting line-up collapsed yet again in the second innings as Nomam Ali picked up all of the first seven wickets to fall in the innings. Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah then cleaned up the tail with a furious reverse swing bowling spell to help his side register a thumping win.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed Day 4 of the Test. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We have ticked very much all the boxes"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after series win against Sri Lanka

Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain Babar Azam was satisfied with his team's all-round performance in the two-match series against Sri Lanka. Babar shed light on the work they put in at camps before the series at home and lauded his teammates for executing the plans well. He reflected on the win, saying:

"Really happy with the performance! Our camps back home and here have helped us a lot. We have ticked very much all the boxes. We are working hard on our fielding and that is showing too. I thought out fast bowlers bowled exceedingly well."

"Great also to have all the batters playing so well. I would have liked some more runs of course, but, it is a team game and as captain, it feels good to see so many good batting efforts. It's not easy playing spin here, but we were able to do that."

Azam added:

"Playing an aggressive brand of cricket was more because of what was required, rather than a template but it worked. Going forward, we want to take every series as it comes and keep winning."