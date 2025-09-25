Abhishek Sharma vs Aaron Finch - comparing their stats after 22 T20Is

Young Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. In five innings, the left-handed batter has slammed 248 runs at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.67. The 25-year-old has struck 23 fours and 17 sixes in Asia Cup 2025 so far.

After contributing quick-fire 30s in all of India's three group games in the tournament, Abhishek has notched up consecutive half-centuries in the Super 4 round. In India's clash against Pakistan, he slammed 74 off 39 balls as the Men in Blue chased down a target of 172. On Wednesday, September 24, he clobbered 75 off 37 balls in India's 41-run victory over Bangladesh.

Having made his T20I debut in July 2024, Abhishek has featured in 22 matches so far. In the wake of his brilliance with the willow in Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of former Australian captain Aaron Finch at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Aaron Finch - Who has more runs and a better average after 22 T20Is?

Having played 22 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 783 runs at an average of 37.28. The southpaw has 279 runs in five T20Is against England at an average of 55.80 and 105 runs in two matches against Pakistan at an average of 52.50. Further, he has notched up 110 runs in four games against Bangladesh, averaging 27.50 and 97 runs in four T20Is against South Africa, averaging 24.25.

After 22 T20Is, Finch had 756 runs to his name at an average of 39.78. Of his runs after 22 T20Is, 321 came in seven matches against England at an average of 64.20 and 135 in five matches against South Africa at an average of 33.75. He had also scored 131 runs in three T20Is against India at an average of 43.66 and 71 runs in one knock against Bangladesh.

Abhishek Sharma vs Aaron Finch - Who has a better strike rate after 22 T20Is?

In 22 T20Is so far, Abhishek has managed a brilliant strike rate of 197.72. The 25-year-old has a strike rate of 219.68 in five innings against England and 201.92 in two innings against Pakistan. Also, he has a strike rate of 186.44 in four innings against Bangladesh and 173.21 in four innings against South Africa.

After 22 T20Is, Finch had a strike rate of 152.41. The former Australian opener had a strike rate of 180.33 in seven innings against England and 152.32 in three innings against India. Further, the right-handed batter had a strike rate of 137.75 in five innings against South Africa and 117.64 in two innings against West Indies.

Abhishek Sharma vs Aaron Finch - Who has more 50-plus scores after 22 T20Is?

In 22 T20I matches, Abhishek has crossed the 50-plus mark six times. He has notched two hundreds and four half-centuries so far. His best of 135 came off 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in February this year.

The opener had also slammed 100 off 47 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. Of his four half-centuries, one each has come against South Africa, England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 783 37.28 197.72 135 2 4 Aaron Finch 756 39.78 152.41 156 1 5

(Abhishek Sharma vs Aaron Finch - T20I stats comparison after 22 matches)

After 22 T20Is, Finch also had six 50-plus scores to his name - one ton and five fifties. His best of 156 came off 63 balls against England in Southampton in August 2013. The knock featured 11 fours and 14 sixes. Of his five half-centuries, two came against England and one each against India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Abhishek Sharma vs Aaron Finch - Who has a better record in wins after 22 T20Is?

Abhishek has featured in 19 T20I matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 755 runs at an average of 41.94 and an excellent strike rate of 202.41. All of his six 50-plus scores have come in wins. In three T20Is that India have lost, he has scored 28 runs, averaging 9.33, with a best of 24.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 19 755 41.94 202.41 135 2 4 Aaron Finch 11 498 55.33 166 156 1 3

(Abhishek vs Finch - T20I stats comparison in wins after 22 matches)

Of his first 22 T20Is, Finch was part of 11 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he scored 498 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 166, with one ton and three fifties. In 11 games that the Aussies lost, he scored 258 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 131.63.

