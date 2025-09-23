Abhishek Sharma vs Brendon McCullum - comparing their stats after 21 T20Is

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has been in impressive form with the willow in Asia Cup 2025, which is currently underway in the UAE. In four innings, he has totaled 173 runs at an average of 43.25 and an excellent strike rate of 208.43. The left-handed batter scored quick-fire 30s in all three matches of the group stage.

Abhishek kicked off his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with 30 off 16 balls against UAE as the Men in Blue thumped the hosts by nine wickets. He followed it up with 31 off just 13 deliveries as India chased 128 against Pakistan. In India's third group game, he clubbed 38 off 15 balls as the Men in Blue defeated Oman by 21 runs.

The Indian opener won the Player of the Match for his scintillating 74 off 39 against Pakistan in Dubai in the Super 4 round. Abhishek has so far featured in 21 T20Is. In the wake of his impressive batting performances in Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Brendon McCullum - Who has more runs and a better average after 21 T20Is?

In 20 T20Is, Abhishek has smashed 708 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 197.21. Of his 700-plus runs, 279 runs have come in five T20Is against England at an average of 55.80. He has also scored 105 runs in two matches against Pakistan at an average of 52.50 and 97 runs in four T20Is against South Africa at an average of 24.25.

Former New Zealand captain McCullum had 582 runs to his name after 21 T20Is at an average of 34.23. Of his 580-plus runs after 21 matches, 170 runs came in three matches against India at an average of 170 (two not outs) and 110 runs in three matches against Australia at an average of 36.66. The Kiwi had also notched up 77 runs in three matches against both Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Abhishek Sharma vs Brendon McCullum - Who has a better strike rate after 21 T20Is?

After 21 T20Is, Abhishek has an excellent strike rate of 197.21. The southpaw has a strike rate of 219.68 in five innings against England and 201.92 in two innings against Pakistan. Further, he has a strike rate of 173.21 in four innings against South Africa and 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe.

After 21 T20Is, McCullum had a strike rate of 125.43. The current England coach had a strike rate of 127.90 in three innings against Australia and 125.92 in three innings against India. Further, he had a strike rate of 148.83 in three innings against South Africa and 142.59 in three innings against West Indies.

Abhishek Sharma vs Brendon McCullum - Who has more 50-plus scores after 21 T20Is?

Having played 21 T20Is, Abhishek has five 50-plus scores to his name - two hundreds and three half-centuries. His best of 135 came off 54 balls against England in Mumbai in February 2025. The southpaw had also smashed 100 off 47 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. Of his three half-centuries, one each has been registered against England, South Africa and Pakistan.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 708 35.40 197.12 135 2 3 Brendon McCullum

582 34.23 125.43 69* 0 4

(Abhishek vs McCullum - T20I stats comparison after 21 matches)

After 21 T20Is, McCullum had four half-centuries to his name. His best of 69* came off 55 balls against India in Wellington in February 2009. McCullum had also scored 56* off 49 in Christchurch during the same series. He also struck 61 off 47 against Australia in Sydney in February 2009 and 59 off 34 against West Indies in Hamilton in December 2008.

Abhishek Sharma vs Brendon McCullum - Who has a better record in wins after 21 T20Is?

Of his 21 T20Is, Abhishek has featured in 18 matches that India have won. In 17 innings, he has hammered 680 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 202.38. All his five 50-plus scores have come in wins. In three matches that India have lost, he has scored 28 runs at an average of 9.33.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 18 680 40 202.38 135 2 3 Brendon McCullum 8 294 73.50 131.25 69* 0 3

(Abhishek vs McCullum - T20I stats comparison in wins after 21 matches)

Of his first 21 T20Is, McCullum was part of eight matches that New Zealand had won. In winning causes, he had scored 294 runs at an average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 131.25. Three of his four half-centuries after 21 matches came in wins. In 11 matches that the Kiwis lost, he had scored 270 runs at an average of 24.54. He had also scored 18 runs in two tied games.

