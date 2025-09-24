Abhishek Sharma vs KL Rahul - comparing their stats after 21 T20Is

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been in fantastic form in Asia Cup 2025, which is being played in the UAE. In four innings, the southpaw has smashed 173 runs at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 208.43. The 25-year-old has hammered 17 fours and 12 sixes so far in the T20 tournament.

Abhishek began his Asia Cup 2025 campaign by smacking 30 off 16 balls in India's first group match against hosts UAE in Dubai. He then slammed 31 off 13 deliveries against Pakistan and 38 off 15 balls against Oman. When India and Pakistan clashed in the Super 4 match in Dubai, the southpaw walked away with the Player of the Match award for his blazing 74 off 39 balls.

The Indian opening batter has featured in 21 T20Is so far. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, we compare Abhishek's stats with that of KL Rahul at the same stage. While the latter has not played T20Is for a while, he has a pretty good record in the format.

Abhishek Sharma vs KL Rahul - Who has more runs and a better average after 21 T20Is?

In 21 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 708 runs at an average of 35.40. Of his T20I runs, 279 runs have been registered in five matches against England at an average of 55.80. The southpaw has also smashed 105 runs in two T20Is against Pakistan at an average of 52.50 and 97 runs in four matches against South Africa at an average of 24.25.

After 21 T20Is, 738 runs to his name at an average of 49.20. Of his 700-plus runs after 21 games, 227 runs came in six matches against England at an average of 45.40. The right-hander had also scored 196 runs in five matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 39.20 and 152 runs in four matches against West Indies at an average of 152.

Abhishek Sharma vs KL Rahul - Who has a better strike rate after 21 T20Is?

After 21 T20Is, Abhishek has a superb strike rate of 197.21. The SRH star has a strike rate of 219.68 in five innings against England and 173.21 in four innings against South Africa. Also, he has a strike rate of 201.92 in two innings against Pakistan and 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe.

After 21 T20Is, Rahul had a strike rate of 152.16. The right elegant batter had a strike rate of 155.47 in six innings against England and 139 in five innings against Sri Lanka. Also, he had a strike rate of 174.71 in three innings against West Indies and 113.11 in three innings against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma vs KL Rahul - Who has more 50-plus scores after 21 T20Is?

In 21 T20Is, Abhishek has notched up five 50-plus scores - two hundreds and three fifties. His best of 135 came off 54 balls against England in Mumbai in February this year. He had also scored 100 off 47 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. As for his three half-centuries, one each has come against South Africa, Pakistan and England.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 708 35.40 197.12 135 2 3 KL Rahul 738 49.20 152.16 110* 2 4

(Abhishek vs KL Rahul - T20I stats comparison after 21 matches)

After 21 T20Is, Rahul had six 50-plus scores to his name - two hundreds and four fifties. The 33-year-old slammed 101* off 54 against England in Manchester in July 2018. He had also smashed 110* off 51 balls against West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2016. Of his four half-centuries, two came against Sri Lanka and one each against England and Ireland.

Abhishek Sharma vs KL Rahul - Who has a better record in wins after 21 T20Is?

Having played 21 T20Is, Abhishek has been part of 18 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has totaled 680 runs at an average of 40 and a splendid strike rate of 202.38. All his five 50-plus scores have been registered in wins. In three matches that India have lost, he has 28 runs at an average of 9.33.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 18 680 40 202.38 135 2 3 KL Rahul 16 614 51.16 147.59 101* 1 4

(Abhishek vs Rahul - T20I stats comparison in wins after 21 matches)

Of his first 21 T20Is, Rahul was part of 16 matches that India won. In winning causes, the batter scored 614 runs at an average of 51.16 and a strike rate of 147.59. Five of his six 50-plus scores after 21 matches came in wins. His 110* against West Indies in Lauderhill in 2016 came in a one-run defeat.

