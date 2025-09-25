Abhishek Sharma vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - comparing their stats in T20Is

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his terrific form in Asia Cup 2025, smashing 75 off just 37 deliveries in the Super 4 match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. After the Men in Blue were sent into bat, he struck six fours and five sixes before getting run out following a mix-up with Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Abhishek is currently the leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2025. In five innings, he has smashed 248 runs at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.67, with two half-centuries to his name. The southpaw has slammed 23 fours and 17 sixes in the T20 tournament so far. He has won the Player of the Match award in both of India's Super 4 games played so far.

Having made his debut in July 2024 in Zimbabwe, Abhishek has featured in 22 T20Is. In the wake of his brilliance with the willow in Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, we compare his stats with another star T20 batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Abhishek Sharma vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who has more runs and a better average in T20Is?

In 22 T20Is, Abhishek has notched up 783 runs at an average of 37.28. Of his T20I runs, 279 runs have come in five matches against England at an average of 55.80. He has also scored 105 runs in two matches against Pakistan (average 52.50), 110 runs in four matches against Bangladesh (average 27.50) and 97 runs in four games against South Africa (average 24.25).

Gaikwad has so far featured in 23 T20Is and has scored 633 runs at an average of 39.56. Of his T20I runs, 223 runs have come in five matches against Australia at an average of 55.75. The CSK star has also scored 133 runs in four matches against Zimbabwe (average 66.50), 96 runs in five T20Is against South Africa (average 19.20) and 77 runs in three matches against Ireland.

Abhishek Sharma vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who has a better strike rate in T20Is?

In 22 T20Is, Abhishek has a superb strike rate of 197.72. The left-handed batter has a strike rate of 219.68 in five innings against England and 201.92 in two innings against Pakistan. Further, he has a strike rate of 186.44 in four innings against Bangladesh and 173.21 in four innings against South Africa.

Having played 23 matches, Gaikwad has a strike rate of 143.53. He has a strike rate of 159.28 in five innings against Australia and 131.50 in five innings against South Africa. Further, he has a strike rate of 125 in two innings against Sri Lanka and 158.33 in three innings against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who has more 50-plus scores in T20Is?

In 22 T20Is, Abhishek has notched up six 50-plus scores - two hundreds and four fifties. He clobbered 135 came off 54 balls against England in Mumbai in February 2025 and 100 off 47 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. Of his four half-centuries, one each has been registered against South Africa, England, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 22 783 37.28 197.72 135 2 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad 23 633 39.56 143.53 123* 1 4

(Abhishek vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - T20I stats comparison)

After 23 T20Is, Gaikwad has five 50-plus scores to his name - one hundred and four half-centuries. The 28-year-old's best of 123* came off 57 balls against Australia in Guwahati in November 2023. The knock featured 13 fours and seven sixes. Of his four half-centuries, one each has come against Australia, South Africa, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma vs Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who has a better record in wins in T20Is?

Abhishek has been part of 19 T20I matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 755 runs at an average of 41.94 and a sensational strike rate of 202.41. All his six 50-plus scores have resulted in victories for India. In three matches that India have lost, he has contributed only 28 runs at an average of 9.33, with a best of 24.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 19 755 41.94 202.41 135 2 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad 15 434 43.40 137.34 77* 0 4

(Abhishek vs Gaikwad - T20I stats comparison in wins)

Gaikwad has been part of 15 T20Is that the Men in Blue have won. In winning causes, he has scored 434 runs at an average of 43.40 and a strike rate of 137.34. Four of his 50-plus scores have come in wins. However, his 123* came in a losing cause. In six games that India have lost, he has scored 189 runs at an average of 37.80. Gaikwad has 10 runs in two T20Is that ended in no result.

