Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats after 17 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma is likely to open the innings with keeper-batter Sanju Samson in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The squad for the T20 tournament, which will feature eight teams, is likely to be selected in Mumbai on August 19.

If we look at the performances of Abhishek and Samson in India's previous T20I assignment against England at home in January-February 2025, both players experienced contrasting fortunes. Abhishek finished as the top run-getter in the five-match series, with 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.69. In contrast, Samson only managed only 51 runs in five innings.

Despite Samson's poor run against England, he is likely to be retained as opener for the Asia Cup 2025. However, Test captain Shubman Gill has also thrown his hat in the ring following a record-breaking performance with the willow in England. There could thus be an outside chance of Gill and Abhishek opening in the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE.

Abhishek has so featured in 17 T20I matches so far. Ahead of the Asia Cup, we compare his stats with that of Gill at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 17 T20Is?

Having played 17 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 535 runs at a decent average of 33.43. As mentioned earlier, he excelled in the home series against England. In five innings, the southpaw scored 279 runs at an average of 55.80. The 24-year-old has also score 124 runs in four innings against Zimbabwe, averaging 31 and 97 runs in four matches against South Africa at an average of 24.25.

After 17 T20I matches, Gill had 434 runs to his name at an average of 27.12. Of his 434 runs, 144 came in three innings against New Zealand at an average of 72. He also scored 102 runs in five innings against West Indies, averaging 20.40 and 99 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 33.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has a better strike rate after 17 T20Is?

After 17 T20Is, Abhishek has an impressive strike rate of 193.84. In the five-match home series against England, the left-hander finished with an excellent strike rate of 219.68 from five matches against England. In four innings against South Africa, he has a strike rate of 173.21 and 174.64 in as many innings against Zimbabwe. Further, Abhishek has a strike rate of 159.09 from three T20Is against Bangladesh.

After 17 T20Is, Gill had a strike rate of 140.45. In three innings each against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, he managed strike rates of 184.61, 131.81 and 120.73 respectively. Further, the right-handed batter had a strike rate of 120 in five innings against West Indies and exactly 100 in two innings against South Africa.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has more 50-plus scores after 17 T20Is?

After 17 T20Is (16 innings), Abhishek has four 50-plus scores to his name, which includes two centuries and two fifties. The southpaw clobbered 135 off 54 deliveries against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February 2025. He also smashed 79 off 34 in the first match of the series in Kolkata.

Abhishek's maiden T20I hundred came against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. He hammered 100 off 47 balls with the aid of seven fours and eight sixes. The hard-hitting batter also impressed with a blazing 50 off just 25 against South Africa in Centurion in November 2024.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 135 2 2 Shubman Gill 434 27.12 140.45 126* 1 2

(Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill T20I batting stats after 17 matches)

After 17 T20Is, Gill had three 50-plus scores to his credit - one century and two half-centuries. The right-handed batter smacked 126* off 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023. The Indian Test skipper also scored 77 off 47 against West Indies in Lauderhill (August 2023) and 66 off 49 against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has a better record in winning causes after 17 T20Is?

Of his 17 T20Is, Abhishek has been part of 14 matches that India have won. In 13 innings, he has totaled 507, averaging 39 at a superb strike rate of 200.39. Both his hundreds and fifties have come in wins. In three matches that India have lost with him in the playing XI, the southpaw has scored 28 runs at an average of 9.33, with a highest score of 24.

After 17 T20Is, Gill had been part of 10 matches that India won. In 10 innings, he scored 372 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 153.71. His hundred and two half-centuries came in winning causes. In seven games that India lost, Gill scored 62 runs at an average of 8.85, with a best of 31.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda.

