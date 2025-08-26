Abhishek Sharma vs Travis Head - comparing their stats after 17 T20Is

Aggressive left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma is likely to be open the innings for Team India in the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. His opening partner could be either Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill. The latter was recalled to the T20I squad following his stupendous showing with the willow in the five-match Test series in England.

Abhishek had an impressive time with the bat in India's previous T20I series, which was played at home against England in January-February 2025. The southpaw was the leading run-getter in the series, smashing 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a superb strike rate of 219.69.

Having made his debut in July 2024, Abhishek has so featured in 17 T20I matches. Ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, we compare his stats with that of Australian batter (and his SRH opening partner in IPL) Travis Head at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 17 T20Is?

In 17 T20Is, Abhishek has 535 runs at an average of 33.43. Of his 500-plus runs, 279 runs have come in five innings against England at an average of 55.80. The left-hander has also scored 124 runs in four innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 31 and 97 runs in four T20Is against South Africa, averaging 24.25.

Head had a somewhat underwhelming start to his T20I career. After 17 matches, he had scored 345 runs at an average of 26.53. Of his 345 runs, 119 came in five innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 29.75. He had also scored 85 runs in four innings against India, averaging 28.33. The Aussie had also notched up 72 runs in four innings against Pakistan at an average of 24.

Abhishek Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has a better strike rate after 17 T20Is?

Having played 17 T20Is, Abhishek has managed an impressive strike rate of 193.84. He has an exceptional strike rate of 219.68 after five innings against England. Further, in four innings against the Proteas, he has managed a strike rate of 173.21 and 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe. Abhishek has also played three games against Bangladesh and has a strike rate of 159.09.

After 17 T20Is, Head had a strike rate of 133.20. His current strike rate is significantly better (156.72 from 41 matches). In five innings against Sri Lanka, Head had a strike rate of 163.01 and 153.19 in four innings against Pakistan. Also, the Australian star had a strike rate of 114.86 in four innings against Pakistan and 114.28 in two innings against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has more 50-plus scores after 17 T20Is?

In 17 T20I matches, Abhishek has crossed the 50-mark four times. He has two hundreds and two half-centuries to his credit. His best of 135 came off only 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February this year. The 24-year-old had scored 79 off 34 in the opening game of the series in Kolkata.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 135 2 2 Travis Head 345 26.53 133.20 48* 0 0

(Abhishek Sharma vs Travis Head T20I batting stats after 17 matches)

After 17 T20Is, Head did not have a single 50-plus score to his name. He, however, opened only once and batted at No. 3 four times and at No. 4 six times. Head's best of 48* came off 34 balls against India in Guwahati in October 10, 2017 and featured five fours and a six. He had also clobbered 45 off just 18 balls against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in September 2016.

Abhishek Sharma vs Travis Head - Who has a better record in winning causes after 17 T20Is?

Of his 17 T20Is so far, Abhishek has featured in 14 matches that the Men in Blue have won. In winning causes, he has contributed 507 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 200.39. The left-hander's two hundreds and two fifties have come in victories. In three T20Is that Team India have lost, he has scored only 28 runs at an average of 9.33 and a strike rate of 121.73, with a best of 24.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 14 507 39 200.39 135 2 2 Travis Head 9 232 46.40 140.60 48* 0 0

(Abhishek Sharma vs Travis Head T20I batting stats in wins after 17 matches)

Of his first 17 T20Is, Head featured in nine matches that Australia had won. In winning causes, he had 232 runs at an impressive average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 140.60, with a best of 48*. In eight matches that Australia lost, he scored 113 runs at an average of 14.12 and a strike rate of 120.21, with a best of 31.

