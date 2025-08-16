Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - comparing their stats after 17 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the opening options India have for Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 to September 28 in the UAE. The squad for the eight-nation T20I event is likely to be announced in Mumbai on August 19.

Of the four players in contention for the opening slot, Abhishek seems a certainty. In India's previous T20I assignment, a five-match series against England at home, he smashed 279 runs at a strike rate of 219.69. On the other hand, Samson struggled managing only 51 runs in five innings.

As for Gill, he has not played T20Is since July 2024. However, following a sensational Test tour of England, in which he amassed 754 runs, there are reports that he could make a comeback to the T20I squad. Jaiswal too had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, hammering 559 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of nearly 160. He is thus an outside contender to open with Abhishek in the Asia Cup.

Abhishek has so far played 17 T20I matches. Ahead of India's squad announcement for Asia Cup 2025, we compare his batting stats with that of Jaiswal at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 17 T20Is?

In 17 T20Is, Abhishek has 535 runs to his name at an average of 33.43. In the five-match home series against England, he smashed 279 runs at an average of 55.80. The southpaw has also scored 124 runs in four innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 31 and 97 runs in four innings against South Africa averaging 24.25. In three knocks against Bangladesh, he has 35 runs, averaging 11.66.

After 17 T20Is, Jaiswal had 502 runs to his name at an average of 33.46. He had scored 138 runs in five innings against Australia at an average of 27.60 and 100 runs in one innings against Nepal. The left-hander had also scored 90 runs in three innings against West Indies (average 45) and 60 runs in two innings against South Africa (average 30).

Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has a better strike rate after 17 T20Is?

After 17 T20Is, Abhishek has an excellent strike rate of 193.84. In five matches against England, the left-hander managed a superb strike rate of 219.68. Also, he has a strike rate of 173.21 in four innings against South Africa and 174.64 in four innings against Zimbabwe. In three innings against Bangladesh, the opening batter has a strike rate of 159.09.

After 17 T20Is, Jaiswal had a strike rate of 161.93. In five innings against Australia, he had a strike rate of 168.29 and 157.89 in three innings against West Indies. Further, in two innings against South Africa, he had a strike rate of 136.36 and 123.52 in two knocks against Ireland.

Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has more 50-plus scores after 17 T20Is?

Having played 17 T20Is, Abhishek has registered four 50-plus scores - two hundreds and two fifties. His maiden T20I ton was registered against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024, when he smashed 100 off 47 balls, hitting seven fours and eight sixes. The southpaw also slammed 135 off 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February 2025.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 135 2 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 502 33.46 161.93 100 1 4

(Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal T20I stats comparison after 17 matches)

After 17 T20Is, Jaiswal had five 50-plus scores - one hundred and four fifties. The 23-year-old hammered 100 off 49 against Nepal in the 1st quarterfinal of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The knock featured eight fours and seven sixes. Of his four half-centuries after 17 T20Is, one each came against Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and West Indies.

Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal - Who has a better record in winning causes after 17 T20Is?

Of his 17 T20Is, Abhishek has featured in 14 games that the Men in Blue have won. In 13 innings, he has contributed 507 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 200.39. His two hundreds and two fifties have resulted in wins. In three T20Is that India have lost with Abhishek in the playing XI, the left-hander has scored 28 runs, averaging 9.33, with a best of 24.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 14 507 39 200.39 135 2 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 12 487 44.27 167.35 100 1 4

(Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal T20I stats comparison in winning causes after 17 matches)

Of his first 17 T20Is, Jaiswal was part of 12 matches that Team India won. In 12 innings, he scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 167.35. All his 50-plus scores came in winning causes. In three matches that India lost, he totaled 11 runs, while in a tied game he scored four runs. One game ended in no result in which Jaiswal did not get a chance to bat.

