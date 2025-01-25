Abhishek Sharma vs Yuvraj Singh - comparing the stats of the two after 13 T20Is

The fearlessness of the new generation of cricketers has taken T20 cricket to a whole new level and one of the pioneers in that regard is none other than Abhishek Sharma.

The Indian opener has cemented his place in the side in the shortest format and his approach to the game has made the team management stick with him despite a string of failures in the past.

The swashbuckling southpaw smashed a whirlwind 79 off a mere 34 deliveries against England in the opening T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. He was ready to take on the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood who consistently bowl at over 145 kmph. Abhishek was not bogged down by the occasion and treated the English bowlers with utter disdain.

Trending

Mentored by the legendary World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma is in safe hands, and if nurtured properly, he could become a successful heir to his mentor. Yuvraj worked with Abhishek during his formative years and continues to guide the youngster.

Abhishek broke onto the scene with stellar performances in the 2024 IPL which eventually paved the way for his entry into the Indian side. Given his ability to take down bowling attacks, the T20 format looks the most suited for him. He also batted well during the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over domestic tournament) which suggests he could be successful in ODIs as well.

Just like his mentor Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma has started his T20I career on a high. It has drawn comparisons with Yuvraj’s initial years as a T20 batter. In this article, we have compared the stats of Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh after 13 T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma’s performance in 13 T20Is

Abhishek was fast-tracked into the Indian side after a stellar run in the 2024 IPL. Playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad, the power hitter scored 484 runs in 16 games at a staggering strike rate of 204.22. He was included in the Indian squad for the T20 series against Zimbabwe just after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek had a disastrous start to his international career and was dismissed for a duck. However, he made a stunning comeback in the next encounter and scored a magnificent century of a mere 46 deliveries in Harare. Following the stupendous century, Abhishek endured a slump in form and failed to convert the starts into significant scores.

Despite his failures, the team management was confident of his abilities and what he brought to the table and hence decided to give him a longer rope. After failing to find form during the Bangladesh series, Abhishek provided quickfire starts in the series against South Africa and also scored a fifty in the process.

Abhishek Sharma en route to 79 against England. Source: Getty

His recent knock of 79 against England was also a testimony to his prowess in the shortest format. Abhishek will look to continue his good run of form in the second T20I, slated to be played on Saturday (January 25).

He is expected to be an integral part of the Indian side in the 2026 T20 World Cup. In his T20I career, Abhishek has scored 335 runs in 13 matches, including a century and a couple of half-centuries. His strike rate of 183.06 is one of the best in this format.

Yuvraj Singh’s performance after 13 T20Is

Yuvraj Singh made his T20I debut against Scotland in India’s opening match of the 2007 T20 World Cup. The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled but Yuvraj made his presence felt as the tournament progressed.

He scored just 1 and 5 in the next two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively, but rewrote the history books with a staggering performance against England in a must-win game. He smashed six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad and ended up scoring a 12-ball fifty. He eventually scored 58 off 16 deliveries to pave the way for India’s win.

He saved the best for the Aussies in the semi-final, smashing a 30-ball 70 to lead India to a historic win. Everything came from the middle of his bat and a 119-metre six against Brett Lee was the highlight of the innings. Yuvraj couldn't quite make an impact in the final against Pakistan, scoring 14, though India won.

India didn't play too many T20 matches in the next couple of years. Yuvraj scored a half-century against New Zealand in 2009 and ended up with a stroke-filled 67 against West Indies during the 2009 T20 World Cup. In his first 13 matches, Yuvraj scored 373 runs at an average of 37.30.

Conclusion:

While the overall stats after 13 T20Is look pretty similar, it will take a really special effort from Abhishek Sharma to reach the heights of his mentor Yuvraj Singh. One of the most stylish-looking batters of all time, Yuvraj is a white ball legend and one of the best the world has seen.

Abhishek has yet to play in an ICC tournament and his true mettle will be tested only after he plays against top-quality bowling attacks and on the world stage. For starters, Abhishek has made a mark for himself in this format and will be hoping to emulate his mentor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news