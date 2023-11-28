Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 1, Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers will face each other in Match 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 on Tuesday, November 28. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the exciting contest.

The Gladiators are the defending champions and a lot will be expected of them in the tournament. They have a good bunch of West Indies cricketers in their squad who all can be match-winners on their day.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Joe Clarke form a strong top order. The bowling lineup, comprising Trent Boult, Imad Wasim, and Joshua Little, can pose threats to the best batting lineups in the world.

The Strikers, on the other hand, are the runners-up and will be looking to get off to a winning start in the championship. Muhammad Waseem and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are two of the most destructive top-order batters.

Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard bring forth a whole lot of experience. Ali Khan, Mohammad Amir, and Lahiru Kumara form a strong fast bowling unit for the Strikers.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers, Match 1, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 28, 2023, Tuesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Head-to-Head Records

The Gladiators and the Strikers beat each other once last season. The latter won the group stage fixture, while the Gladiators won the summit clash by 37 runs to lift the trophy.

Matches Played: 2

Deccan Gladiators: 1

New York Strikers: 1

No Result: 0

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi has been kind to batters but has also helped spinners. The pitch is expected to be good for batting given that a T10 tournament will take place. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Abu Dhabi. Playing conditions will be clear and pleasant with temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Probable Xl

The Gladiators

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Clarke, Khawaja Nafay, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, David Wiese, Imad Wasim, Trent Boult, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan

The Strikers

Muhammad Waseem, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard (c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammad Amir, Ali Khan

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Prediction

Both the Gladiators and the Strikers have strong batting lineups. Hence, one may expect the chasing team to have the last laugh in the opening contest of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema