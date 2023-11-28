Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 2, Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Northern Warriors will be up against Morrisville Samp Army in Match No. 2 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 on Tuesday, November 28. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the exciting contest.

The Warriors didn't have the best of campaigns last time after they won only two out of their seven matches in the tournament. They will be looking to make amends and put in a strong performance this time.

Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro Kennar Lewis and Colin Munro are three of the most powerful strikers and a lot will depend on them for the Warriors. Angelo Mathews will give some solidity to their middle order.

James Neesham and Wanindu Hasaranga are quality all-rounders as well. Tabraiz Shamsi has played several match-winning knocks and will need to step up for the Warriors.

The Samp Army, on the other hand, have plenty of match-winners, including Faf du Plessis,and Moeen Ali. The Afghan duo of Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat are good enough to tee off any time. Their bowling attack is also a strong one.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Details

Match: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 2, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 28, 2023, Tuesday, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Head-to-Head Records

Morrisville Samp Army beat the Northern Warriors by five wickets last season in their only meeting thus far.

Matches Played: 1

Northern Warriors: 0

Morrisville Samp Army: 1

No Results: 0

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been batting-friendly over the years, but spinners have also had a part to play. Since it’s a T10 match, one can expect scores of above 100 in the match on Tuesday.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark and humidity will be in the 80s. Playing conditions will mostly be pleasant.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable Xl

Northern Warriors

Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Kennar Lewis, Angelo Mathews, Adam Hose, Rameez Shahzad, James Neesham, Wanindu Hasaranga, Romario Shepherd, Tabraiz Shamsi, Abhimanyu Mithun

Morrisville Samp Army

Faf du Plessis, Dewald Brevis, Bas de Leede, Moeen Ali, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Basil Hameed, Maheesh Theekshana, George Garton, Peter Hatzoglou, Salman Irshad

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Prediction

Both Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army have a strong batting lineup. So, the chasing team will have a great chance of winning the upcoming game in favourable conditions.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema