Abu Dhabi T10 2023, Match 6, Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will go head-to-head in Match 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 on Thursday, November 30, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi had a rough start to their Abu Dhabi T10 campaign having lost their opening game against the Chennai Braves. Winning the toss, they bowled first and restricted the Braves to 115/4. Dwaine Pretorius picked up two wickets while Tymal Mills took one.

In reply, Kyle Mayers and Alex Hales provided a quick start. However, Leus du Plooy's unbeaten 47* off 18 balls backed by Colin Ingram's 21 off 15 balls went in vain as they fell short by four runs.

On the other hand, the Northern Warriors had a fine start as they defeated the Morrisville Samp Army in the first game. Batting first, they posted a total of 103/5. Colin Munro top-scored with 36 off 15 while Hazratullah Zazai scored 20 off 15 deliveries.

The bowlers bowled efficiently restricting Samp Army to 94/8. James Neesham and Abhimanyu Mithun secured two wickets each. Angelo Mathews sealed the victory with an impressive hat-trick in the final over, ultimately winning the game by a margin of nine runs.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, Match 6, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Date and Time: November 30, 2023, Thursday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Head-to-Head Records

In their head-to-head matches, Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors have battled it out six times, each securing three wins. The competition between these two teams promises to be an exciting and evenly matched contest.

Match Played: 6

Team Abu Dhabi Won: 3

Northern Warriors Won: 3

No Result: -

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been a balanced one. The batters can score runs at ease in the first half. However, the bowlers will come into the picture as the game moves to the second half.

The average first innings score in the last five matches at this venue has been around 110 runs. The team batting first has won three out of five games.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Abu Dhabi predicts a temperature of 27°C with no precipitation, a humidity level of 54% and a wind speed of 21 km/h. At 3:00 pm (local time) on Thursday, expect partly cloudy conditions.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Probable Xl

Team Abu Dhabi

Alex Hales, Kyle Mayers, Tom Banton (wk), Leus du Plooy, Asif Khan, Dwaine Pretorius (c), Alishan Sharafu, James Fuller, Noor Ahmad, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills/Colin Ingram

Northern Warriors

Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Angelo Mathews (c), Adam Hose, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabraiz Shamsi, Abhimanyu Mithun/Ankur Sangwan

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors have closely contested in their head-to-head matches. However, both teams have had a contrasting start to their T10 campaigns. Warriors will be confident after their first win and will definitely seek to maintain the momentum in this game as well.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the game.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema